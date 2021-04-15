Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Confirm Split

It's really over. After a month of speculation and rumours, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have announced their breakup.

In a joint statement to the Today Show, the former power couple said, "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

In March, reports began circulating that the pair had called off their two-year engagement, with speculation that ARod's association with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy was the final straw for JLo. The couple released a statement at the time denying a breakup, saying "We are working through some things."

Renewed speculation about a split heated up this week when Lopez posted a series of selfies in which her engagement ring was noticeably absent.

Yesterday, Rodriguez posted an Instagram story that featured framed photos of Lopez, with Coldplay's "Fix You" playing in the background.

Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, got engaged in the Bahamas in 2019 after two years of dating. The pair was hoping to wed last year, but the pandemic derailed their plans twice.