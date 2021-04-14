Watch the New Trailer for the Long-Delayed F9

The latest Fast and the Furious movie, which was originally supposed to be released in theatres last May, has been plagued with pandemic-related delays. Now it’s scheduled to open on June 25 (fingers crossed!) and judging by the latest trailer, it was worth the wait to see our fave crew venture where no FF character has gone before: space!

The trailer introduces John Cena as Dom’s long-long brother, Jakob. He's joined by the usual cast of misfits, including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, and Helen Mirren.

According to the trailer for the franchise’s ninth installment, Jakob is a deadly assassin who teams up with Theron’s Cipher to take Dom and his crew down. It also features a sequence involving Tej (Ludacris) and Roman (Gibson) dressed like astronauts and aiming for the atmosphere.

Director Justin Lin, who’s returning to the franchise for the fifth time, spoke to Deadline about the fact this film’s release date was pushed back five times, saying “I think last March when we shut down, we didn’t know what was going to happen. But personally, I was like, ‘There’s no way we’re going to share this on streaming first.’ You know, when we started making these films, part of the fun is for people to go to the theaters with their friends, and laugh and cheer together. But I have to say, [in] all the conversations I had with Vin [Diesel] and with Universal, we were all in line. And it was just very gratifying to know that, 'Hey, we’re going to do it. If we have to wait, we’re going to wait. But we’re going to do it safe, and we’re going to do it at the right time.' "

Watch the F9: The Fast Saga trailer below: