Rapper DMX Dead at 50

DMX has passed away a week after he was rushed to the hospital after suffering a "catastrophic cardiac arrest."

The rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was rumoured to have had the heart attack following a drug overdose on April 2.

His family issued the following statement: "We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized."

Known for his raspy, gruff delivery, the Grammy-winning artist was one of the most successful rappers of the late 1990s, with his first five studio albums debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. He was known for hits such as “Party Up (Up In Here)”, “What’s My Name,” "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" and “X Gon' Give It To Ya.” He also dabbled in acting, appearing in a number of films, including Romeo Must Die, Belly, Exit Wounds, and Cradle 2 the Grave.

Throughout his life, DMX was candid about his issues with legal battles and drug addiction. In 2004, DMX pleaded guilty after he crashed his SUV through a security gate at New York's Kennedy Airport and posed as an undercover agent. His house was raided in 2008 and he was arrested on drug and animal cruelty charges. In 2010, he was sentenced to a year in prison for violating his probation. In 2018, he was sentenced to a year in prison for tax fraud.

When he got out of prison in 2019, he re-signed with Def Jam and told GQ he was planning a new album.

He is survived by his 15 children.