SAG Awards: The Best At-Home Fashions

The 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards looked very different this year, with the televised ceremony shortened to one hour of pre-recorded segments. But the lack of a live ceremony didn’t stop the stars of the year’s hottest movies and TV shows from calling in their glam squad. Check out the best at-home fashions:
Nicole Kidman wore Armani:
View this post on Instagram
Kaley Cuoco wore Prabal Gurung:
View this post on Instagram
Kerry Washington wore Etro:
View this post on Instagram
The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy wore Vera Wang:
anya taylor joy for tiffany at the #sagawards pic.twitter.com/HIITICiqL4
— best of anya taylor joy (@anyafiles) April 5, 2021
Mindy Kalling wore Alex Perry:
View this post on Instagram
Gillian Anderson wore Dolce & Gabbana:
View this post on Instagram
Viola Davis wore Louis Vuitton:
View this post on Instagram
Carey Mulligan wore Prada:
View this post on Instagram
Cynthia Erivo wore Alexander McQueen:
View this post on Instagram
Borat's Maria Bakalova wore Christian Dior:
View this post on Instagram
Lily Collins wore Georges Hobeika Couture:
View this post on Instagram
Emma Corrin wore Prada:
View this post on Instagram
Dan Levy wore The Row:
View this post on Instagram
Helen Mirren wore a red and pink gown:
can we just take a moment to appreciate how beautiful helen mirren is! a true queen✨✨ pic.twitter.com/9Vk2cDcfdw
— a🍝 (@0iloveicecream0) April 3, 2021
One Night In Miami's Aldis Hodge wore Dolce & Gabbana:
View this post on Instagram
Amy Adams wore black:
god herself amy adams exactly pic.twitter.com/yMjeMXDFn9
— gabriela (@hollygolightIy) April 5, 2021
Jurnee Smollet wore Zuhair Murad:
View this post on Instagram
Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan wore Christian Siriano:
View this post on Instagram
Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page wore Louis Vuitton:
Regé-Jean Page in Louis Vuitton#SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/TSPEFGicAE
— جوزفين (@JosphineMamdouh) April 5, 2021
Jared Leto wore Gucci:
🕺🏻 @gucci
Congratulations, Daniel Kaluuya! I’m honored to have been nominated amongst such an incredible group of artists 🙏🏼🙏🏼 @SAGawards pic.twitter.com/qLeiDLxZ4Q
— JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) April 5, 2021
Elle Fanning wore Gucci:
View this post on Instagram