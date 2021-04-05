SAG Awards: The Best At-Home Fashions

Copyright: instagram.com

The 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards looked very different this year, with the televised ceremony shortened to one hour of pre-recorded segments. But the lack of a live ceremony didn’t stop the stars of the year’s hottest movies and TV shows from calling in their glam squad. Check out the best at-home fashions:

Nicole Kidman wore Armani:

Kaley Cuoco wore Prabal Gurung:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco)

Kerry Washington wore Etro:

The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy wore Vera Wang:

Mindy Kalling wore Alex Perry:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling)

Gillian Anderson wore Dolce & Gabbana:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gillian Anderson (@gilliana)

Viola Davis wore Louis Vuitton:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jahmad (@_jahmad)

Carey Mulligan wore Prada:

Cynthia Erivo wore Alexander McQueen:

Borat's Maria Bakalova wore Christian Dior:

Lily Collins wore Georges Hobeika Couture:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins)

Emma Corrin wore Prada:

Dan Levy wore The Row:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dan Levy (@instadanjlevy)

Helen Mirren wore a red and pink gown:

One Night In Miami's Aldis Hodge wore Dolce & Gabbana:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aldis Hodge (@aldis_hodge)

Amy Adams wore black:

Jurnee Smollet wore Zuhair Murad:

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan wore Christian Siriano:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by IONA WOLFF (@ionawolffphoto)

Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page wore Louis Vuitton:

Jared Leto wore Gucci:

Elle Fanning wore Gucci:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Homepage