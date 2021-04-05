SAG Awards: The Best At-Home Fashions

The 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards looked very different this year, with the televised ceremony shortened to one hour of pre-recorded segments. But the lack of a live ceremony didn’t stop the stars of the year’s hottest movies and TV shows from calling in their glam squad. Check out the best at-home fashions:

Nicole Kidman wore Armani:

Kaley Cuoco wore Prabal Gurung:

Kerry Washington wore Etro:

The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy wore Vera Wang:

anya taylor joy for tiffany at the #sagawards pic.twitter.com/HIITICiqL4 — best of anya taylor joy (@anyafiles) April 5, 2021

Mindy Kalling wore Alex Perry:

Gillian Anderson wore Dolce & Gabbana:

Viola Davis wore Louis Vuitton:

Carey Mulligan wore Prada:

Cynthia Erivo wore Alexander McQueen:

Borat's Maria Bakalova wore Christian Dior:

Lily Collins wore Georges Hobeika Couture:

Emma Corrin wore Prada:

Dan Levy wore The Row:

Helen Mirren wore a red and pink gown:

can we just take a moment to appreciate how beautiful helen mirren is! a true queen✨✨ pic.twitter.com/9Vk2cDcfdw — a🍝 (@0iloveicecream0) April 3, 2021

One Night In Miami's Aldis Hodge wore Dolce & Gabbana:

Amy Adams wore black:

god herself amy adams exactly pic.twitter.com/yMjeMXDFn9 — gabriela (@hollygolightIy) April 5, 2021

Jurnee Smollet wore Zuhair Murad:

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan wore Christian Siriano:

Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page wore Louis Vuitton:

Jared Leto wore Gucci:

🕺🏻 @gucci Congratulations, Daniel Kaluuya! I’m honored to have been nominated amongst such an incredible group of artists 🙏🏼🙏🏼 @SAGawards pic.twitter.com/qLeiDLxZ4Q — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) April 5, 2021

Elle Fanning wore Gucci: