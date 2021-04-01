Hailey Bieber Opens Up about Mental Health and Anxiety

Being famous and married to a superstar singer might seems like a fairy tale, but Hailey Bieber is getting real about the pitfalls of fame.

In a new video on her YouTube channel, she chats with psychologist Jessica Clemons about the negative effects of social media on mental health.

Said Bieber: “I think over the last two and a half years for myself after getting married especially it really opened me up to this new kind of level of attention. I think one of the biggest things I struggled with for sure was the comparison aspect of body comparison and looks comparison and behaviour comparison."

“I'm 24 now but I think about when I was younger especially how it would have affected me to be a part of the way social media is today, and what that does for brain development, and what it can do to someone's anxiety.”

She added, “I think, when you’re going through a situation where you just have so many people hounding you with the same thing over and over and over again it starts to mess with your mind and then you start to question everything and you’re like, ‘Is there something that I’m not seeing that they see… Maybe they’re right?'"

Bieber specifically called out Twitter for having a negative affect on her emotional well-being. “There was never really a time I would go on there that it didn’t feel like it was a very toxic environment. The thought of even opening the app gives me such bad anxiety that I feel like I’m going to throw up.”

She also praised Justin Bieber’s handling of social media noise, saying, “My husband has helped me so much with it like, I really have to give him credit because he’s been doing this so much longer at this really massive level.”

Watch the video below: