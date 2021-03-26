Lil Nas X Releases Sexy New Video For "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Lil Nax X is no longer hiding his sexuality – and his new music video is giving “WAP” a run for its money when it comes to heat levels.

The video begins with a voiceover that says, "In life, we hide the parts of ourselves we don’t want the world to see. We lock them away. We tell them no. We banish them. But here, we don’t. Welcome to Montero." (Montero is a reference to his real name, Montero Lamar Hill.)

The clip, directed by him and Tanu Muino, features the “Old Town Road” rapper in a variety of scenarios: playing Adam in the garden of Eve and being seduced by the snake, a prisoner in a Marie Antoinette-inspired court, and a pole-dancing demon. It ends with him giving a lap dance to the Devil and claiming his horns.

He released the video alongside a post dedicated to his 14-year-old self that says: “I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be ‘that’ type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist.”