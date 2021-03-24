Spring TV Preview 2021

Though the pandemic has wreaked havoc on TV production schedules, there are still plenty of new shows making it to networks and streaming services. And a new season means a fresh crop of series! Check out the new TV shows we’re most excited for, coming soon to a small screen near you:

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney+, March 26)

Emilio Estevez reprises his role as hockey star-turned-coach Gordon Bombay. He’s joined by Gilmore Girls’ Lauren Graham, who plays a mom determined to turn a ragtag group of kids into a winning team.

Pooch Perfect (ABC, March 30, 8 p.m. ET)

Pitch Perfect’s Rebel Wilson hosts this dog grooming competition, as pups go from scruffy to fluffy in a new reality show.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC, April 1, 10 p.m. ET)

Christopher Meloni recently reprised his role as Elliot Stabler on Law & Order: SVU in order to gear up for his own spinoff, focused on taking down powerful crime syndicates.

Made for Love (HBO Max, April 1)

Palm Springs' Cristin Milioti plays a woman who tries to escape her marriage, only to discover her husband (Billy Magnussen) has planted a chip in her head and is tracking her "emotional data."

Rebel (ABC, April 8, 10 p.m. ET)

Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich, this new ABC drama is created by Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff. Katey Sagal plays a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree.

Them (Amazon Prime, April 9)

An anthology series that will tell a new story every season, Them starts with a family who moves from Jim Crow-era North Carolina to California, but soon discovers their neighbours are hiding secrets.

The Nevers (HBO, April 11)

This series was created by Buffy's Joss Whedon, but he left the project before its premiere. It follows ladies with special powers in Victorian London.

Big Shot (Disney+, April 16)

John Stamos stars as a hotheaded basketball coach who gets sacked by the NCAA and turns to high school basketball in this new David E. Kelley dramedy.

Mare of Easttown (HBO, April 18)

Kate Winslet plays a small-town detective named Mare Sheehan in this HBO drama, which costars Jean Smart and Guy Pearce.

Shadow and Bone (Netflix, April 23)

Based off Leigh Bardugo's bestselling novels, it follows Alina, an orphan mapmaker who is hiding an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her war-torn world.

Mosquito Coast (Apple TV+, April 30)

The Leftovers’ Justin Theroux plays an eccentric inventor who uproots his family and travels to Mexico seeking a safe haven.