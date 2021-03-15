Mank Leads the 2021 Oscar Nominations

After a delayed start, the Oscar nominations are here – and the film that is leading the way is a bit of a surprise. Netflix’s Mank, which tells the story of Citizen Kane and was directed by David Fincher, scored 10 nominations.

Mank was recognized in Best Picture, Best Director, Actor In A Leading Role (Gary Oldman), Actress In A Supporting Role (Amanda Seyfried), Sound, Cinematography, Production Design, Costume Design, Score, and Makeup And Hairstyling. (Interestingly, it failed to get nominated for its screenplay.) Other films with multiple nominations include Nomadland, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Minari, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and Judas and the Black Messiah.

The Academy Awards, which in recent years have generated controversy for their lack of diversity and inspired the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite, included many history-making nominations this year. For the first time in its 93-year history, more than one woman has been nominated for Best Director (Nomadland’s Chloé Zhao and Promising Young Woman’s Emerald Fennell). In the Best Actor category, Steven Yeun (Minari) is the first Asian-American actor to be nominated, and Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) is the first Muslim to be nominated. Gor only the second time in the Academy’s history, two Black women will compete in the Best Actress category: Andra Day for The United States vs. Billie Holliday, and Viola Davis for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Anthony Hopkins just became the oldest Best Actor nominee at 83 for The Father.

The 2021 Oscars will take place on April 25.

See the full list of nominations:

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami…

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Best Original Song

“Husavik (My Hometown),” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Io Se (Seen),” The Life Ahead

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami…

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami…

The White Tiger

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Animated Feature

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song For Latasha

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best International Feature

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Hair and Makeup

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Best Animated Short Film

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Opera”

“Yes People”

Best Live Action Short Film

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”