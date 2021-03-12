Reports: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Split

Love don’t cost a thing – but it doesn’t always stick around, either. Multiple outlets are reporting that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have called off their two-year engagement.

Page Six was the first to break the news, with a source telling them, “He’s now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and she’s filming her movie in the Dominican Republic.”

The pair was recently spotted attending the Super Bowl together and celebrating Valentine’s Day. However, at the time they were dealing with rumours about ARod's alleged interactions with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. The Bravo star said that she Facetimed and messaged the baseball player, but they never met in person. "He contacted me. And yes, we DMed,” she said on the Southern Charm reunion show. "But other than that, there was nothing. I’ve never physically seen him, touched him."

A source tells Page Six that the scandal with LeCroy contributed to JLo and ARod’s split.

"This has been a long time coming," another source told People.

Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, got engaged in the Bahamas in 2019 after two years of dating. The pair was hoping to wed last year, but Lopez said the pandemic derailed their plans twice. She told Access Hollywood in December, "We had to cancel the wedding...because of COVID, because of the quarantine. And we actually did it twice, which people don’t know."