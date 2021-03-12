Check out the First Reactions to Disney+’s Falcon and the Winter Solider

WandaVision may be over, but Disney+ isn't going to leave you hanging for long without fresh new MCU content. The streaming service is set to launch Falcon and the Winter Solider on March 19, and are teasing the upcoming series with a brand new clip.

In the show, Avengers Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) play squabbling coworkers who embark on a globe-trotting adventure while dealing with the loss of their mutual friend, Captain America (who returned to the 1940s to live out his days with Peggy Carter at the end of Avengers: Endgame).

Check out the latest preview clip:

The 6-episode series is said to be a more straight-forward action/adventure story compared to WandaVision’s sitcom-hopping exploration of grief. It was supposed to be Disney+’s first MCU series, but the pandemic pushed back its release date, allowing WandaVision to take the lead. A third series, Loki starring Tom Hiddleston, is scheduled to premiere in June.

Full reviews for Falcon and the Winter Solider are still under embargo, but critics have taken to Twitter to share their initial reactions to the first episode. Check out their thoughts below:

The first episode of #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier is another big step forward for the MCU. The action is very impressive and losses nothing in it’s transition to TV. The series tone carries over from ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ and leaves you wanting more! pic.twitter.com/0NQiqKehRt — Geeks of Color #BlackLivesMatter (@GeeksOfColor) March 12, 2021

Watched the first episode of #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier. It's a lot of fun. It didn't grab me nearly as much as #WandaVision ep 1 and felt much more like standard Marvel movie fare (not in a bad way). The quiet character moments were my favorite of the episode. — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) March 12, 2021

#FalconAndTheWinterSoldier's pilot episode is exactly what I wanted this show to be and so much more. It's a deeper look into Sam Wilson's life and the struggles Bucky Barnes still faces with his past and I can't wait for the rest of the season! pic.twitter.com/rL041FegPz — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) March 12, 2021

I've seen the first episode of #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier (or as I've taken to calling it in daily conversation, Winter Boy). It's a lot of setup, but I like what I've seen. I'm excited to see the show dig into these characters' struggles. Still a big fan of Bucky's hair too. — Kaitlin Thomas (@thekaitling) March 12, 2021

First episode of Falcon and The Winter Soldier feels like a Marvel movie in a big way, a lot more so than Wandavision (not a knock). The opening action screen feels like a huge MCU action sequence (and not a tv fight), story feels like it has significant MCU consequences. — Peter Sciretta loves Star Wars (@PeterSciretta) March 12, 2021

If FALCON AND WINTER SOLDIER is content to be just a fun action romp full of juicy Marvel world-building, the first episode is certainly promising. But considering the talent behind the camera, I suspect/hope for a wild left turn. — Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) March 12, 2021

Saw the first episode of FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER. So far so good? Tough to tell after one episode, but I’m a huge Falcon fan so I’m glad this exists. Also there’s a character that shows up that is a definite, “Ohhhh, so that’s what this series is about,” moment. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 12, 2021

The first episode of #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier feels like the first 15 minutes of another solid exciting Marvel adventure. (With credits, it's 47 minutes long.) That said, I'm hyped to see what's next, especially once the title characters actually start to mix. pic.twitter.com/PyDRtOfLID — Liz Shannon Miller (@lizlet) March 12, 2021

#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier has some really touching ties to the MCU and those are some of my favorite parts of Episode 1. References to other characters, questions about the Avengers, the world's view of Endgame storylines... some small-scale, fun MCU world building. pic.twitter.com/EBIMYssqdO — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 12, 2021

Oh hey I guess I can say I’ve seen the first episode of #FalconAndWinterSoldier? Probably more character development for these 2 characters in these 45 minutes than the previous 10 films. Big scale with some nice “what’s it REALLY like to be a superhero” moments. I’m in. — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) March 12, 2021

Sure, it's totally different than #WandaVision, but "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" holds to the Phase 4 recurring theme: the real damage from #Endgame was the emotional trauma.#FalconAndWinterSoldier #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/0bWhFtxiOi — Amy Fulcher - As The Bunny Hops (@asthebunnyhops) March 12, 2021

If the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is any indication of the whole season, fans are in for an action packed treat! Looking forward to diving more into these two incredible heroes! @falconandwinter episode 1 is 48 glorious minutes and ends with a WHAT moment! pic.twitter.com/KVok64KXjx — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) March 12, 2021

The first episode of #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier is loaded with action that you’d expect to see in an MCU movie. But for me the best stuff were the quiet scenes that showed Bucky dealing with his past and Falcon trying to figure out his post-blip life. Big thumbs up. pic.twitter.com/LZeM45Eovf — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 12, 2021

I've watched the first episode of #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier & it's solid. Definitely more somber & dramatic at the start than I was expecting (which is a good thing), but also features the best Falcon action we've seen yet. Good mix of fights & story. I'm sold & hungry for more pic.twitter.com/5gZ9acB0Md — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 12, 2021

Saw 1st ep of @disneyplus & @MarvelStudios' #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier and -as a HUGE fan of 2014's CAPTAIN AMERICA: TWS- am happy to report this is a return to that grounded, more human glimpse into the MCU. @AnthonyMackie gets to explore Sam's place in a very divided world. pic.twitter.com/fkhdLPWvQp — Max Evry (@maxevry) March 12, 2021

The Falcon & The Winter Soldier Episode 1 is a solid set up to what I hope will be a very interesting series. The Post-Blip MCU is in full effect & no one is okay. So far it's a show of action & intrigue, but also trauma & regret. I think it's gonna dig deeper than we expected. pic.twitter.com/h3oguAS8Hn — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) March 12, 2021

(1/3) Ive seen #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier My goodness there are no words 2 express how this show made my heart full. My FULL review is the 18th & my deep dive is the 19th My thoughts - THREAD#FalconAndWinterSoldier #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier #BuckyBarnes #thefalcon #bucky — Dana Abercrombie #AmplyBlackVoices #SXSW (@sagesurge) March 12, 2021

Exciting news: The Falcon And The Winter Soldier gets off to a kick-ass start with its first episode. Its high-flying action is perfectly worthy of the MCU, and the emotional stakes are set up well. It also has some cool surprises in store, so be spoiler-phobic! #TFATWS #Marvel pic.twitter.com/7nwm8dKdOw — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) March 12, 2021

#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier Episode 1 is very grounded & character-focused that adds new depth to Sam and Bucky. The episode delivers brilliant action sequences that rival the movies and establishes an intriguing narrative. Full review coming next week. pic.twitter.com/TKoiQkAnXT — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 12, 2021