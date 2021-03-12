Check out the First Reactions to Disney+’s Falcon and the Winter Solider

WandaVision may be over, but Disney+ isn't going to leave you hanging for long without fresh new MCU content. The streaming service is set to launch Falcon and the Winter Solider on March 19, and are teasing the upcoming series with a brand new clip.

In the show, Avengers Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) play squabbling coworkers who embark on a globe-trotting adventure while dealing with the loss of their mutual friend, Captain America (who returned to the 1940s to live out his days with Peggy Carter at the end of Avengers: Endgame).

Check out the latest preview clip:

The 6-episode series is said to be a more straight-forward action/adventure story compared to WandaVision’s sitcom-hopping exploration of grief. It was supposed to be Disney+’s first MCU series, but the pandemic pushed back its release date, allowing WandaVision to take the lead. A third series, Loki starring Tom Hiddleston, is scheduled to premiere in June.

Full reviews for Falcon and the Winter Solider are still under embargo, but critics have taken to Twitter to share their initial reactions to the first episode. Check out their thoughts below:

