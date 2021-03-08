10 Bombshells from Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Interview with Oprah

The buzz surrounding Oprah’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been building for weeks – and it more than delivered! On Sunday night, CBS aired a two-hour sit-down with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which was filled with several never-before-heard revelations. Here are the top 10:

1. Kate Middleton Made Meghan Markle Cry

The interview kicked off with a bang when Oprah asked Meghan about the much-reported rumour that she’d once reduced her sister-in-law to tears during a discussion about Princess Charlotte's flower girl outfit. Instead, Meghan said, “The reverse happened…A few days before the wedding [Kate] was upset about something to do with the flower girl dresses. She made me cry and it really hurt my feelings. I thought in the context of everything else going on in the days before the wedding, didn't it make sense... knowing what was going on with my dad and whatnot.” But Meghan said that Kate was quick to apologize and the pair soon got over it. “I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing. And she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right, to just take accountability for it.” Meghan said she was more upset by the fact that the palace didn’t shoot down the rumours, calling it a “turning point” in her relationship with the institution.

2. Harry and Meghan Got Married in Secret

The royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was watched by billions of people around the world – but the real wedding had already happened. They were actually married by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby three days before the big Windsor Castle ceremony. Said Meghan, “We called the Archbishop and we just said, look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world. But we want our union between us. So the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”

3. There Were Concerns about Baby Archie's Skin Colour

When Meghan was pregnant with Archie, she revealed that the palace changed the protocol about granting titles so they could deprive him of one. “They were saying they didn’t want him to be a prince or a princess and that he wouldn’t receive security.” When Oprah asked why they would want to make Archie an exception, Meghan revealed that she believes race was a factor. "In those months that I was pregnant, we had those conversations about his title, his security and how dark skin his might be." She indicated that one particular person in the royal family made race comments to Harry, but wouldn’t reveal who because “that would be very damaging for them.” When Harry later joined the interview, he added, “That conversation, I’m never going to share. It was awkward and I was a bit shocked. But that was right at the beginning: ‘What will the kids look like?'” (Post-interview, Harry asked Oprah to make it clear "it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather.")

4. Meghan Had Suicidal Thoughts

In one of the most emotional parts of the interview, Meghan revealed that the stress from her brutal press coverage and the realization that the palace wouldn’t protect her led to suicidal thoughts. “Look, I was really ashamed to have to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, because I know how much loss he’s suffered. But I knew that if I didn’t say that I would do it ... and I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought.” She says that both she and Harry reached out to the palace for assistance – and were denied. “I remember how [Harry] just cradled me. I went to the institution. And I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. And I said that I’d never felt this way before. I need to go somewhere. And I was told that I couldn’t, because it wouldn’t be good for the institution.” She added, “I went to human resources. And I said 'I need help' because at my old job there was a union and they would protect me. They said, 'My heart goes out to you because I see how bad it is. But there's nothing we can do to protect you because you're not a paid employee.'"

5. They Reject the Narrative That They Quit

During the interview, both Harry and Meghan fought back against the idea that they stepped down from their royal duties. They said they simply wanted to “take a breath” and reduce their job requirements while they were dealing with everything. Said Meghan, “We only wanted to have the same type of role that exists. There are senior members of the family and non senior. I mean I can think of so many right now that are all The Royal Highness, Prince or Princess, Duke or Duchess, who earn a living, live on palace grounds, can support the queen if and when called upon. We weren’t reinventing the wheel here, we were saying ‘OK if this isn’t working for everyone, we’re in a lot of pain, you can’t provide us with the help that we need, we can just take a step back. We can do it in a commonwealth country.’ We suggested living in New Zealand, South Africa, Canada.”

6. Harry Was Cut Off Financially

Harry and Meghan recently made huge, nine-figure deals with Spotify and Netflix, but that wasn’t always the plan when they moved to North America. Harry says that those deals only came about after the palace refused to provide them with finances or -- more surprisingly -- a security detail, even after the Daily Mail published where they were living in British Columbia, making them fear for their safety. Before the borders closed due to the pandemic, Harry relocated the family to a Los Angeles house owned by director Tyler Perry, who also provided them with security. "My family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford security for us. [They cut me off in] the first quarter of 2020, but I've got all my mom left me and without that, we wouldn't have been able to do that…I think she saw it coming and I certainly felt her presence throughout that whole process.”

7. Harry’s Relationship with The Queen Remains Strong

Harry denied blindsiding The Queen by stepping down abruptly, saying they had been in discussions for a year. "No, I never blindsided my grandmother. I have too much respect for her." He added, "I’ve spoken more to grandmother in the past year than I have done in many many years. We’ve done a couple of Zoom calls with Archie. My grandmother and I have a really good relationship and an understanding, and I have a deep respect for her."

8. But His Relationship with His Father and Brother Has Suffered

While he is still close with his grandmother, there’s been a rift between him and his father, Prince Charles. Harry said that before he and Meghan stepped away from the royal family he had two conversations about it with his father before "he stopped taking my calls." When Oprah asked how their relationship is now, he responded, "I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like … Archie is his grandson. I will always love him. There’s a lot of hurt that’s happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to heal that relationship." Harry also implied that things were strained between him and his older brother. "As I said before, I love William to bits. We’ve been through hell together and we have a shared experience but we are on different paths...The relationship is space at the moment and time heals all things, hopefully."

9. It's a Girl!

The interview wasn’t all about their awful treatment from the palace and the UK press. The couple also revealed some happy news: they’re expecting a girl and she’s due sometime this summer. They also added that they plan to stop after two kids, with Harry saying the family is complete with "the four of us and our two dogs."

10. Harry Has No Regrets – But Meghan Has One

Oprah closed the interview by asking if the couple regretted anything. Harry said he didn’t. “I’m so proud of us...we did what we had to do.” Meghan, on the other hand, said she wished she could change one thing. "My regret was believing them when they said I would be protected. I regret believing that because if I’d really seen that that wasn’t happening, I’d have been able to do more but I really think I wasn’t supposed to know."