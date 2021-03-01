Golden Globes 2021 Fashion: See The Best Looks

It was a Golden Globes like no other! The best and brightest in film and television enjoyed a socially distanced awards ceremony hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey on Sunday night, with most nominees accepting their awards from their own homes. Despite there being no official red carpet, many stars still showed off their high-glamour looks from home. Check out the best outfits of the night.

Amy Poehler in Moschino:

Amanda Seyfried in Oscar de la Renta:

Elle Fanning in Gucci:

Dan Levy in Valentino:

Kaley Cuoco in Oscar de la Renta:

Margot Robbie in Chanel:

Cynthia Erivo in Valentino:

Borat's Maria Bakalova in Giorgio Armani:

Tiffany Haddish in Alberta Ferretti:

Laverne Cox in Thai Nguyen:

Jane Levy in Oscar de la Renta:

Laura Dern in Givenchy:

Rosamund Pike in Molly Goddard:

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior:

Nicole Kidman in Louis Vuitton:

Regina King in Louis Vuitton:

