Golden Globes 2021 Fashion: See The Best Looks

It was a Golden Globes like no other! The best and brightest in film and television enjoyed a socially distanced awards ceremony hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey on Sunday night, with most nominees accepting their awards from their own homes. Despite there being no official red carpet, many stars still showed off their high-glamour looks from home. Check out the best outfits of the night.

Amy Poehler in Moschino:

Amy Poehler at the #GoldenGlobes red carpet tonight! pic.twitter.com/bTbI49f6ZP — I Heart Amy Poehler (@amypoehlerorg) March 1, 2021

Amanda Seyfried in Oscar de la Renta:

Step aside, Citizen Kane, there's a new Rosebud in town. @AmandaSeyfried's #GoldenGlobes gown gives homage to the famous sled, and we absolutely love it! pic.twitter.com/KNtVcX3c9F — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 28, 2021

Elle Fanning in Gucci:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning)

Dan Levy in Valentino:

We think that @danjlevy's #GoldenGlobes look tonight deserves to be celebrated. Seriously, we can't wait for this Schitt to hit the fans. pic.twitter.com/N2NczvapxM — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 28, 2021

Kaley Cuoco in Oscar de la Renta:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco)

Margot Robbie in Chanel:

It's time! It's time! This year's socially distanced #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet is officially open! And @MargotRobbie is kicking it off in style. pic.twitter.com/gGXA8SHq2a — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 28, 2021

Cynthia Erivo in Valentino:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Bolden (@jasonbolden)

Borat's Maria Bakalova in Giorgio Armani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Bakalova (@mariabakalovaofficial)

Tiffany Haddish in Alberta Ferretti:

Laverne Cox in Thai Nguyen:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox)

Jane Levy in Oscar de la Renta:

Nominee @jcolburnlevy puts an extraordinary song in our heart with her #GoldenGlobes gown. pic.twitter.com/UnITs1x5ou — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Laura Dern in Givenchy:

Laura Dern looks stunning on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet. pic.twitter.com/KHNblv18ZO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 1, 2021

Rosamund Pike in Molly Goddard:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosamund Pike (@mspike)

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw)

Nicole Kidman in Louis Vuitton:

Regina King in Louis Vuitton: