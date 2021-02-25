Lady Gaga's Dogwalker Shot, French Bulldogs Stolen

Lady Gaga is offering half a million dollars as a reward after her two dogs were stolen in a bizarre and brutal incident.

Gaga’s dog walker was reportedly shot four times in Hollywood last night while walking the pups, as first reported by TMZ. Two French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen while the singer’s third dog, Miss Asia, was recovered by her bodyguard. The shooter was seen fleeing in a white Sudan. The dog walker was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

It is unclear whether the dognapper targeted Gaga's dogs specifically, or if they were just looking for French bulldogs, which are in high demand and can reportedly sell for as much as $10,000 if they have pedigree lineage.

Lady Gaga has set up an email address (KojiandGustav@gmail.com) and is offering a $500,000 US reward if the dogs are returned, “no questions asked.”

The singer/actress was not involved in the incident, as she is currently in Rome filming Ridley Scott’s Gucci.