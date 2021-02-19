Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce from Kanye West

It’s the end of an era. After months of speculation, Kim Kardashian has officially filed for divorce from Kanye West following nearly seven years of marriage.

Reports of the couple preparing to split first surfaced at the beginning of January, with rumours swirling that Kardashian had hired high-profile divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

TMZ reports that Kardashian filed the court documents on Friday, asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple's four kids. A source close to the couple tells TMZ that the split is amicable and neither party is contesting the prenup.

The pair was married in 2014 and have four kids: North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (3) and Psalm (18 months).

Rumours of tension between the 40-year-old reality star and 43-year-old rapper had been circulating for months, with People reporting that the couple were living separate lives. Kardashian is based in Los Angeles, while West had retreated to his Wyoming ranch following his failed presidential bid and his highly public struggle with bipolar disorder.

A source told Us Weekly that the couple had a big fight in December, and it didn’t seem like their relationship was able to recover after that.

Kardashian and her family recently signed an exclusive deal with Hulu to create global content after announcing the end of their long-running E! reality series.