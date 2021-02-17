Emma Stone Plays a Frightening Fashionista in the Cruella Trailer

Has Emma Stone’s career gone to the dogs?

The actress stars as Cruella de Vil in Disney’s upcoming live-action film Cruella, which tells the origin story of the villain of 101 Dalmatians and seems to have more edge that Disney’s typical family-friendly fare. Judging by the trailer, Stone’s character appears more akin to Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker than Glenn Close’s original Cruella.

Directed by I, Tonya’s Craig Gillespie, Cruella sees Stone playing an aspiring fashion designer named Estella in 1970s punk rock London who becomes obsessed with dog skin. It also stars Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry as her henchmen, and Emma Thompson as the Baroness, the fabulous head of a fashion house. Mark Strong, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Emily Beecham co-star.

Cruella was originally slotted for release in 2020 and is currently scheduled to open in theaters May 28, pandemic permitting.

Watch the trailer below: