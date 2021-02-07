See All the 2021 Super Bowl Ads That Featured Celebs

super bowl ads 2021
Jen McDonnell
Jen McDonnell

 

Some people love football, but all we care about when it comes to the Super Bowl is its over-the-top, wildly expensive commercials (it cost $5.5 million US for each 30-second spot). Although some big brands like Budweiser, Pepsi and Coca-Cola sat this year out due to COVID-19, there were still lots of ads vying for our eyeballs.

 

Among the highlights: Drake was a stand-in for State Farm, Michael B. Jordan got sexy for Alexa, Mila Kunis stole Ashton Kutcher's Cheetos, Adam Levine helped Gwen Stefani find love for T-Mobile, and Matthew McConaughey debuted a new look for Doritos. Click below to watch some of the biggest celeb-starring ads that were featured during the big game.

Drake and Paul Rudd for State Farm:

 

Gwen Stefani, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton for T-Mobile:

 

Michael B. Jordan for Amazon's Alexa:

 

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for Cheetos:

 

Timothee Chalamet and Winona Ryder for Cadillac:

 

Will Ferrell, Awkwafina, and Kenan Thompson for GM:

 

Lenny Kravitz for Stella Artois:

 

Matthew McConaughey, Mindy Kaling and Jimmy Kimmel for Doritos:

 

Maya Rudolph for Swedish bank Klarna:

 

Jason Alexander for Tide:

Wayne's World for UberEats:

 

Don Cheadle for Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer:

 

Amy Schumer for Hellmanns:

 

Martha Stewart and John Travolta for Scotts and Miracle-Gro:

 

Serena Williams, Anthony Davis and Peyton Manning for Michelob Ultra:

 

John Cena for Mountain Dew:

 

Dan Levy for M&Ms:

 

Nick Jonas for Dexcom:

 

Lil Nas X for Logitech:

 

Lil Baby for Rockstar Energy Drink:

 

Tracy Morgan for Rocket Mortgage:

 

 

 



