See All the 2021 Super Bowl Ads That Featured Celebs

Some people love football, but all we care about when it comes to the Super Bowl is its over-the-top, wildly expensive commercials (it cost $5.5 million US for each 30-second spot). Although some big brands like Budweiser, Pepsi and Coca-Cola sat this year out due to COVID-19, there were still lots of ads vying for our eyeballs.

Among the highlights: Drake was a stand-in for State Farm, Michael B. Jordan got sexy for Alexa, Mila Kunis stole Ashton Kutcher's Cheetos, Adam Levine helped Gwen Stefani find love for T-Mobile, and Matthew McConaughey debuted a new look for Doritos. Click below to watch some of the biggest celeb-starring ads that were featured during the big game.

Drake and Paul Rudd for State Farm:



Gwen Stefani, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton for T-Mobile:



Michael B. Jordan for Amazon's Alexa:



Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for Cheetos:



Timothee Chalamet and Winona Ryder for Cadillac:



Will Ferrell, Awkwafina, and Kenan Thompson for GM:



Lenny Kravitz for Stella Artois:



Matthew McConaughey, Mindy Kaling and Jimmy Kimmel for Doritos:



Maya Rudolph for Swedish bank Klarna:



Jason Alexander for Tide:



Wayne's World for UberEats:



Don Cheadle for Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer:



Amy Schumer for Hellmanns:



Martha Stewart and John Travolta for Scotts and Miracle-Gro:



Serena Williams, Anthony Davis and Peyton Manning for Michelob Ultra:



John Cena for Mountain Dew:



Dan Levy for M&Ms:



Nick Jonas for Dexcom:



Lil Nas X for Logitech:



Lil Baby for Rockstar Energy Drink:



Tracy Morgan for Rocket Mortgage:

