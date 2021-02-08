Movie & TV Trailers That Premiered During the Super Bowl

Crédit photo: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios falcon winter soldier
Jen McDonnell
Jen McDonnell

 

Usually the Super Bowl is a chance for movie studios to unveil the first looks at their upcoming summer blockbusters. But due to COVID-19 putting a halt to most releases for the foreseeable future, many of the films that were advertised during last year's game (including Black Widow, No Time to Die and Fast & Furious 9) haven't even premiered yet.

 

While there were much fewer trailer debuts than usual, we still got some big ones, including M. Night Shyamalan's Old, and Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon. We also got our first look at Marvel's newest Disney+ show, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, starring Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie.

Check out the new movie and TV trailers that appeared during the 2021 Super Bowl.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier:

 

Old:

 

Fast & Furious 9:

 

Raya and the Last Dragon:

 

Nobody:


Coming 2 America:

Plus de Movies

Movie & TV Trailers That Premiered During the Super Bowl Movie & TV Trailers That Premiered During the Super Bowl
Golden Globe Nominations 2021: Snubs and Surprises Golden Globe Nominations 2021: Snubs and Surprises
Kristen Stewart Morphs Into Princess Diana For New Film Kristen Stewart Morphs Into Princess Diana For New Film

Les plus populaires

Top 60 Hip-Hop Songs of the 2000s Top 60 Hip-Hop Songs of the 2000s
Redditor writes moving ending for Calvin and Hobbes, documenting the final minutes of Calvin's life Redditor writes moving ending for Calvin and Hobbes, documenting the final minutes of Calvin's life
Top 10 cutest kitten GIFs EVER! Yes, we just opened Pandora's box... Top 10 cutest kitten GIFs EVER! Yes, we just opened Pandora's box...

Psssttt ! Envoie-ça à ton ami!

PLUS DE NOUVELLES