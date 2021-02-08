Movie & TV Trailers That Premiered During the Super Bowl

Usually the Super Bowl is a chance for movie studios to unveil the first looks at their upcoming summer blockbusters. But due to COVID-19 putting a halt to most releases for the foreseeable future, many of the films that were advertised during last year's game (including Black Widow, No Time to Die and Fast & Furious 9) haven't even premiered yet.

While there were much fewer trailer debuts than usual, we still got some big ones, including M. Night Shyamalan's Old, and Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon. We also got our first look at Marvel's newest Disney+ show, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, starring Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie.

Check out the new movie and TV trailers that appeared during the 2021 Super Bowl.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier:

Old:

Fast & Furious 9:

Raya and the Last Dragon:

Nobody:

