Golden Globe Nominations 2021: Snubs and Surprises

The Golden Globes giveth and the Golden Globes taketh away.
The nominations for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards were unveiled Wednesday morning and once again, the results were a mixed bag. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a mysterious group of approximately 90 journalists, continued their tradition of rewarding surprising films and TV shows while snubbing expected nominees.
The Globes, originally scheduled for January, will air live Feb. 28 on NBC. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return as hosts of the show, splitting duties from their respective home bases of New York and Los Angeles.
Take a look at our picks for the biggest surprises and snubs, and see the full list of nominees below.
TV Surprises:
- Netflix's poorly reviewed Ratched and Emily in Paris both managed to score nominations in the Best Series categories.
- Schitt's Creek was finally nominated for its last season.
- Apple+'s delightful Ted Lasso landed nods for Best Actor (Jason Sudeikis) and Best Comedy.
- The Flight Attendant made it into the Best Comedy category.
- James Corden got nominated for The Prom (while costar Meryl Streep didn't).
- Disney+ scored a Best Drama nomination for The Mandalorian.
- The wonderful Jane Levy was nominated for Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.
- Al Pacino was nominated for his role in Amazon's under-the-radar Hunters.
TV Snubs:
- I May Destroy You and its creator/star Michaela Coel were completely shut out.
- Netflix's breakout show Bridgerton got no love.
- While Normal People's leading lady Daisy Edgar-Jones was nominated, leading man Paul Mescal was not.
- Lovecraft Country scored a Best Drama nod, but leads Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett weren't recognized.
- There was once again no love for The Good Fight.
- Insecure and its creator/star Issa Rae were not nominated.
- Uzo Aduba didn't score a nomination for Mrs. America, unlike costar Cate Blanchett.
- HBO's Perry Mason was expected to receive a Best Drama nod (though star Matthew Rhys was recognized in the Best Actor category).
Movie Surprises:
- Three women were nominated in the Best Director category, a first for the Globes.
- Jared Leto scored a nomination for The Little Things, which was just released last week.
- Anya Taylor-Joy was nominated in Best Actress for Emma -- as well as scoring a TV nomination for her role in The Queen's Gambit.
- Kate Hudson's performance in Sia's controversial upcoming film Music was nominated.
- Michelle Pfeiffer was recognized for her performance in French Exit.
- Tahar Rahim and Jodie Foster were both nominated for The Mauritanian.
Movie Snubs:
- Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods was considered a frontrunner and ended up with no nominations.
- Three other critically acclaimed Black-led ensemble films (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Judas and the Black Messiah, and One Night in Miami) failed to make the cut in the Best Film category.
- Meryl Streep didn't get nominated for The Prom or Let Them All Talk.
- Kate Winslet is an 11-time Globes nominee, but they overlooked her performance in Ammonite.
- Minari only scored a nomination in the Best Foreign Film category.
- While his costar Riz Ahmed was recognized for Sound of Metal, Paul Raci did not get a Supporting Actor nod.
Here is the full list of nominations:
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Nomadland
Mank
Promising Young Woman
The Father
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Music
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Another Round
Minari
Two of Us
The Life Ahead
La Llorona
Best Director – Motion Picture
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Regina King, One Night in Miami
David Fincher, Mank
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Jack Fincher, Mank
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Gary Oldman, Mank
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
Kate Hudson, Music
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsquent Moviefilm
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
James Corden, The Prom
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Olivia Colman, The Father
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Soul
Onward
Wolfwalkers
Over the Moon
The Croods: A New Age
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Soul
Mank
Tenet
The Midnight Sky
News of the World
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
"Fight For You," Judas and the Black Messiah
"Speak Now," One Night in Miami
"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7
""lo Si (Seen)," The Life Ahead
"Tigress & Tweed," The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
Best Television Series – Drama
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Al Pacino, Hunters
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Undoing
The Queen's Gambit
Normal People
Unorthodox
Small Axe
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Julia Garner, Ozark
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
John Boyega, Small Axe
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
The Golden Globes will air live Feb. 28 on NBC.