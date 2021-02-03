Golden Globe Nominations 2021: Snubs and Surprises

The Golden Globes giveth and the Golden Globes taketh away.

The nominations for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards were unveiled Wednesday morning and once again, the results were a mixed bag. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a mysterious group of approximately 90 journalists, continued their tradition of rewarding surprising films and TV shows while snubbing expected nominees.

The Globes, originally scheduled for January, will air live Feb. 28 on NBC. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return as hosts of the show, splitting duties from their respective home bases of New York and Los Angeles.

Take a look at our picks for the biggest surprises and snubs, and see the full list of nominees below.

TV Surprises:

Netflix's poorly reviewed Ratched and Emily in Paris both managed to score nominations in the Best Series categories.

Schitt's Creek was finally nominated for its last season.

Apple+'s delightful Ted Lasso landed nods for Best Actor (Jason Sudeikis) and Best Comedy.

The Flight Attendant made it into the Best Comedy category.

James Corden got nominated for The Prom (while costar Meryl Streep didn't).

Disney+ scored a Best Drama nomination for The Mandalorian.

The wonderful Jane Levy was nominated for Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

Al Pacino was nominated for his role in Amazon's under-the-radar Hunters.

TV Snubs:

I May Destroy You and its creator/star Michaela Coel were completely shut out.

Netflix's breakout show Bridgerton got no love.

While Normal People's leading lady Daisy Edgar-Jones was nominated, leading man Paul Mescal was not.

Lovecraft Country scored a Best Drama nod, but leads Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett weren't recognized.

There was once again no love for The Good Fight.

Insecure and its creator/star Issa Rae were not nominated.

Uzo Aduba didn't score a nomination for Mrs. America, unlike costar Cate Blanchett.

HBO's Perry Mason was expected to receive a Best Drama nod (though star Matthew Rhys was recognized in the Best Actor category).

Movie Surprises:

Three women were nominated in the Best Director category, a first for the Globes.

Jared Leto scored a nomination for The Little Things, which was just released last week.

Anya Taylor-Joy was nominated in Best Actress for Emma -- as well as scoring a TV nomination for her role in The Queen's Gambit.

Kate Hudson's performance in Sia's controversial upcoming film Music was nominated.

Michelle Pfeiffer was recognized for her performance in French Exit.

Tahar Rahim and Jodie Foster were both nominated for The Mauritanian.

Movie Snubs:

Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods was considered a frontrunner and ended up with no nominations.

Three other critically acclaimed Black-led ensemble films (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Judas and the Black Messiah, and One Night in Miami) failed to make the cut in the Best Film category.

Meryl Streep didn't get nominated for The Prom or Let Them All Talk.

Kate Winslet is an 11-time Globes nominee, but they overlooked her performance in Ammonite.

Minari only scored a nomination in the Best Foreign Film category.

While his costar Riz Ahmed was recognized for Sound of Metal, Paul Raci did not get a Supporting Actor nod.

Here is the full list of nominations:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Nomadland

Mank

Promising Young Woman

The Father

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Music

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Another Round

Minari

Two of Us

The Life Ahead

La Llorona

Best Director – Motion Picture

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Regina King, One Night in Miami

David Fincher, Mank

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Jack Fincher, Mank

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Gary Oldman, Mank

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

Kate Hudson, Music

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsquent Moviefilm

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

James Corden, The Prom

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Olivia Colman, The Father

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Soul

Onward

Wolfwalkers

Over the Moon

The Croods: A New Age

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Soul

Mank

Tenet

The Midnight Sky

News of the World

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

"Fight For You," Judas and the Black Messiah

"Speak Now," One Night in Miami

"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7

""lo Si (Seen)," The Life Ahead

"Tigress & Tweed," The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Al Pacino, Hunters

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Undoing

The Queen's Gambit

Normal People

Unorthodox

Small Axe

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Julia Garner, Ozark

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega, Small Axe

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

The Golden Globes will air live Feb. 28 on NBC.