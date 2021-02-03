Watch Super Bowl Ads Ahead of The Game

Apparently, there's some big sports event happening this Sunday. Soccer or foosball or something? All we care about when it comes to the Super Bowl is its over-the-top, wildly expensive commercials (it cost $5.5 million US for each 30-second spot). Although some big brands like Budweiser, Pepsi and Coca-Cola are sitting this year out due to COVID-19, there will still be lots of ads vying for our eyeballs.

Lucky for us, many advertisers are hoping to get more bang for their bucks by releasing their commercials online the week before the big game, allowing us to enjoy the spots even if we're not tuning into the big event.

Among the highlights: look for Michael B. Jordan to get sexy for Alexa, Mila Kunis to steal Ashton Kutcher's Cheetos, John Cena to give away $1 million, and Matthew McConaughey to debut a new look for Doritos. Click below to watch the already released promos before the big game.

Michael B. Jordan for Amazon's Alexa:



Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for Cheetos:



Will Ferrell, Awkwafina, and Kenan Thompson for GM:



Lenny Kravitz for Stella Artois:



Matthew McConaughey, Mindy Kaling and Jimmy Kimmel for Doritos:



Jason Alexander for Tide:



Martha Stewart and John Travolta for Scotts and Miracle-Gro:



Serena Williams, Anthony Davis and Peyton Manning for Michelob Ultra:



John Cena for Mountain Dew:



Lil Baby for Rockstar Energy Drink:

