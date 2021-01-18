Ana de Armas Reportedly Dumped Ben Affleck

Jen McDonnell
Jen McDonnell

 

It’s the end of an era!

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have reportedly split. The pair, whose paparazzi-tracked dog walks became as much of a quarantine mainstay as masks and hand sanitizer, have parted ways after nearly a year together, with de Armas reportedly calling it off.

 

"Ben is no longer dating Ana," a source told People magazine. "She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."

Rumbles of a split first surfaced on the anonymous Instagram tipster account Deux Moi, which posted blind items about the pair spending the holidays apart and rumours that she had dumped him.

Another source told People: "This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable. They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives."

Affleck, 48, and de Armas, 32, became close on the set of their upcoming film Deep Water, which shot in New Orleans in early 2020. They were first rumoured to be dating when they were photographed visiting her native Cuba in March 2020.

The pair spent much of quarantine together in Los Angeles, with their daily dog walks documented by the paparazzi. The couple poked fun at their frequent sightings, at one point trolling the paps with a life-size cardboard cutout of de Armas outside Affleck’s house.

