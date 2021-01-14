To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 3 Drops New Trailer

Crédit photo: Katie Yu/Netflix Lana Condor and Noah Centineo to all the boys always and forever
Jen McDonnell
Jen McDonnell

 

Every love story must come to an end eventually.

Netflix just dropped the trailer for the final film in its To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy. To All The Boys: Always and Forever, starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, will hit the streaming service on Feb. 12 – just in time for Valentine’s Day.

In the trailer, Peter (Centineo) and Lara Jean (Condor) are still going strong and planning to attend college together in California. But a trip to New York City (along with a rejection letter from Stanford) makes Lara Jean reconsider her future. Can the couple survive a long-distance relationship?

Watch the trailer for the final film based on Jenny Han's young adult books below.

 

Meanwhile, Centineo gave a new interview to GQ, in which he talks about playing a jock with a heart of gold in the Boys movies (“Usually I would have been the asshole”) and recalls a time five fans tracked his flight, waited for him at the airport’s baggage claim, and would have followed him home if not for his skilled driver (“He goes, ‘Don't worry, I've driven Angelina Jolie. I know how to do this.’ I got lucky.”). Read the full interview here.

Plus de Movies

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 3 Drops New Trailer To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 3 Drops New Trailer
Warner Bros. To Debut All 2021 Films on Streaming and in Theatres the Same Day – But Not In Canada Warner Bros. To Debut All 2021 Films on Streaming and in Theatres the Same Day – But Not In Canada
Zack Snyder's Justice League Trailer Features More Darkseid, Cyborg and Hippolyta Zack Snyder's Justice League Trailer Features More Darkseid, Cyborg and Hippolyta

Les plus populaires

Top 60 Hip-Hop Songs of the 2000s Top 60 Hip-Hop Songs of the 2000s
Redditor writes moving ending for Calvin and Hobbes, documenting the final minutes of Calvin's life Redditor writes moving ending for Calvin and Hobbes, documenting the final minutes of Calvin's life
Top 10 cutest kitten GIFs EVER! Yes, we just opened Pandora's box... Top 10 cutest kitten GIFs EVER! Yes, we just opened Pandora's box...

Psssttt ! Envoie-ça à ton ami!

PLUS DE NOUVELLES