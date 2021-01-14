To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 3 Drops New Trailer

Every love story must come to an end eventually.

Netflix just dropped the trailer for the final film in its To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy. To All The Boys: Always and Forever, starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, will hit the streaming service on Feb. 12 – just in time for Valentine’s Day.

In the trailer, Peter (Centineo) and Lara Jean (Condor) are still going strong and planning to attend college together in California. But a trip to New York City (along with a rejection letter from Stanford) makes Lara Jean reconsider her future. Can the couple survive a long-distance relationship?

Watch the trailer for the final film based on Jenny Han's young adult books below.

Meanwhile, Centineo gave a new interview to GQ, in which he talks about playing a jock with a heart of gold in the Boys movies (“Usually I would have been the asshole”) and recalls a time five fans tracked his flight, waited for him at the airport’s baggage claim, and would have followed him home if not for his skilled driver (“He goes, ‘Don't worry, I've driven Angelina Jolie. I know how to do this.’ I got lucky.”). Read the full interview here.