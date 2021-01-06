Report: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Divorcing

Did the pressure of quarantine claim another celebrity couple?

Page Six is reporting that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have split. Citing multiple sources, the publication says that “divorce is imminent” for the Hollywood power couple.

"Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks," one of their sources says. Wasser is a high-profile celebrity divorce attorney whose past clients have included Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp, Britney Spears, Jennifer Garner, Ryan Reynolds and Gwen Stefani.

Rumours of tension between the 40-year-old reality star and 43-year-old rapper have been circulating for months, with People recently reporting that the couple has been living separate lives. Kardashian is based in Los Angeles, while West has apparently retreated to his Wyoming ranch following his failed presidential bid and his highly public struggle with bipolar disorder. He did not appear to attend the Kardashian family’s lavish holiday celebration.

A source tells Page Six that the split isn’t due to West’s mental health issues, but because "Kim has grown up a lot. She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s–t, and she’s just had enough of it."

However, another source tells the publication that West is over the Kardashians’ shenanigans and their "unbearable" reality show.

Kardashian and her family recently signed an exclusive deal with Hulu to create global content after announcing the end of their long-running E! reality series.

The couple were married in 2014 and have four kids: North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (3) and Psalm (18 months).