New Couple Alert? Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Spark Dating Rumours

Harry Styles is the gift that keeps on giving in 2021! The British pop star already blessed us with a new music video starring Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge to kick off the new year – and now he’s adding some romance rumours to the mix.

Styles was spotted with recently single actress/director Olivia Wilde, sparking dating speculation. The pair was photographed hand-in-hand at his manager’s wedding over weekend. Page Six has the exclusive photos and video.

Wilde, who is directing Styles in her upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling, recently split from her longtime boyfriend, actor Jason Sudeikis, after 9 years and two children together.

In the photos/video, Wilde, 36, and Styles, 26, can be seen holding hands and wearing masks at the wedding of Styles’ manager Jeff Azoff to Glenne Christiaansen at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. In other photos, Styles can be seen wearing a white bathrobe while posing with the newlyweds. TMZ reports that Styles officiated the wedding, an intimate ceremony with only 16 guests. According to Us Weekly, Styles referred to Wilde as his "girlfriend" during his speech.

The Daily Mail published photos of Wilde and Styles arriving back at his home in Los Angeles with their luggage on Monday. There’s been no official comment from their teams on their relationship status, though a source tells People they’ve been dating “for a few weeks.”