Harry Styles Debuts 'Treat People With Kindness’ Video Starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Harry Styles is kicking the new year off with a kindness.

The former boy bander just dropped the video for his latest single, "Treat People with Kindness," from his album Fine Line. The black-and-white video features Styles performing in an old-school nightclub when Fleabag creator and actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge arrives on the scene and joins him onstage for a jaunty dance number.

Fine Line is Styles’ second solo record, following his 2017 self-titled debut. It was recently nominated for three Grammy Awards: Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance (“Watermelon Sugar”), and Best Music Video (“Adore You”).

Styles, who recently appeared on the cover of Vogue in a dress, continues to break gender norms in the video, which features Waller-Bridge and him in the same costume, and Waller-Bridge taking the lead during their dance number.

Watch the video, directed by Ben and Gabe Turner, below.

