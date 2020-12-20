Ariana Grande Is Engaged to Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Christmas came early for Ariana Grande!

The pop star announced on Instagram that she’s engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez. She posted a photo of her pearl and diamond engagement ring with the caption "forever n then some," along with some photos of the couple together.

"They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled," a source told People.

The 27-year-old singer has been dating the real estate agent since January and has been reportedly isolating with him in her Los Angeles home during the pandemic.

The pair confirmed their relationship in May when they appeared together in the video for her duet with Justin Bieber, “Stuck with U.”

She was previously engaged to SNL star Pete Davidson. They called off their engagement in October 2018.

It’s a big week for Grande. Not only is she engaged, she is releasing her Netflix documentary Excuse Me, I Love You on Dec 21.