Tom Cruise Goes OFF on Crew for Breaking Covid Protocols

Tom Cruise has a mission: impossible – to make sure the crew on his latest movie follows COVID-19 safety protocols.

In a curse-laden clip released by UK tabloid The Sun, Cruise can be heard on the set of Mission Impossible: 7 berating crew members for breaking COVID-19 guidelines. Source close to production confirmed to Variety that the outburst occurred after Cruise saw two crew members standing too close to each other in front of a computer screen.

In the audio, Cruise can be heard yelling, “We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every fucking studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherfuckers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

He added, “Tell it to the people who are losing their fucking homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night – the future of this fucking industry!”

The actor continued, “Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that I have? Because I will deal with your reason, and if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired. That’s it. That is it. I trust you guys to be here.”

Mission: Impossible 7 has already faced production delays after shooting in Italy was shut down in October when 12 people tested positive for COVID-19. Cruise, who is a producer on the film, reportedly pushed for production to resume and has been advising other productions and studios on how to film safely during the pandemic, reports Deadline.

The film is currently shooting in the U.K.