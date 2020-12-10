During the pandemic, most of us feel like we’ve accomplished something insurmountable whenever we manage to change out of our sweatpants. Taylor Swift is not like most of us. The prolific pop singer announced that she’s celebrating her birthday by dropping another surprise album.

Swift, who turns 31 on Sunday, announced on Instagram that she’s releasing a sister album to her previously released surprise quarantine album, folklore. Titled evermore, it marks her ninth studio album and features songs with her folklore collaborators The National and Bon Iver, as well as a song with new collaborator Haim. She also released a video for the new song "Willow" (watch below).

"To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs," Swift wrote on Instagram. "To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in. I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them. And I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around…"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

I have no idea what will come next. I have no idea about a lot of things these days and so I’ve clung to the one thing that keeps me connected to you all. That thing always has and always will be music. And may it continue, evermore. evermore is out now: https://t.co/QYMUTL0IAj pic.twitter.com/tlSmahDkBi — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 11, 2020

Watch Swift's new video for "Willow" and stream evermore below: