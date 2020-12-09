Watch Nicolas Cage Wax Poetic About the Word "Pussy"

Ever wonder about the history of swear words? Netflix is here to teach you about the origins of the English language’s most beloved cusses, and they’ve recruited the perfect guide – Nicolas Cage.

In the first trailer for Netflix’s History of Swear Words, the eccentric actor enthusiastically gives an etymological lesson on the word "pussy."

"It has the power to steer our souls and intoxicate our minds," says Cage as he paints the word in the teaser. "Men have died for it, women have moved in with each other way too soon for it, and to fully capture its essence we must plunge, unafraid, deep within its enchanted garden... A term for that kid too afraid to play dodgeball in gym class - behold! It also can be a cat."

According to Netflix, each 20-minute episode will provide "an education in expletives: the history lesson you didn't know you needed. History of Swear Words, hosted by Nicolas Cage, is a loud and proudly profane series that explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science, and cultural impact of curse words. Through interviews with experts in etymology, pop culture, historians, and entertainers, the six-episode series dives into the origins of 'Fuck,' 'Shit,' 'Bitch,' 'Dick,' 'Pussy,' and 'Damn.' "

Joining Cage will be celebrity guest stars Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Baron Vaughn, and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

The six-episode History of Swear Words debuts on Netflix on January 5, 2020. Watch the teaser below: