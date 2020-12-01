Oscar-Nominated Canadian Actor Elliot Page Announces He Is Transgender

Elliot Page announced today that he is transgender in a heartfelt Twitter post.

The 33-year-old actor, who was nominated for an Oscar for his role in Juno and currently stars in Netflix’s Umbrella Academy, said: “I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot.”

In the tweet, he wrote: "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

Page also used the opportunity to bring attention to the tragic statistics surrounding the trans community, writing: "In 2020 alone it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx women. To the political leaders who work to criminalize trans health care and deny our right to exist and to all those with a massive platform who continue to spew hostility towards the trans community: you have blood on your hands. You unleash a fury of vile and demeaning rage that lands on the shoulders of the trans community, a community in which 40% of trans adults report attempting suicide. Enough is enough. You aren't being "cancelled," you are hurting people. I am one of those people and we won't be silent in the face of your attacks."

Nick Adams, GLAAD’s Director of Transgender Media, said in a statement: "Elliot Page has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people. He will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. All transgender people deserve the chance to be ourselves and to be accepted for who we are. We celebrate the remarkable Elliot Page today."

Page broke onto the scene in 2005 with the Canadian film Hard Candy. He has since starred in high-profile films like Inception, the X-Men franchise, Whip It! and Flatliners. He also co-directed There's Something In the Water, a documentary that screened at last year's Toronto International Film Festival about environmental activism in Black and Indigenous communities, particularly in Nova Scotia. Page married Ottawa-born dancer and choreographer Emma Portner in 2018.

There has already been an outpouring of support for Page on social media:

Elliot, I love you, am proud of you, and admire you. Please keep being a beacon of courage, compassion, and strength for all of us. 🙏❤️🙏 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 1, 2020

Elliot Page’s words here are so beautiful and so eloquent, and he is reminding me that we can all be brave and joyful, even when things are scary. And this year especially, that reminder is such a GIFT. Sending them love/praise/gratitude/well-wishes etc etc etc etc ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/BX6DRXHzmz — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 1, 2020

I've been a fan of Elliot's for a very long time and am excited to see him continue his fantastic work in the years to come. https://t.co/2KAdiCIyi4 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 1, 2020

sending so much love, @TheElliotPage!! thank you for being you. https://t.co/FNZygg4ohu — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) December 1, 2020

This is a beautiful moment. Much love to you @TheElliotPage. ❤️ https://t.co/iN4Mprht0J — Nia Vardalos (@NiaVardalos) December 1, 2020

So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT! Can't wait to see you return in season 3! 🎻 🖤 — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2020

🖤🎻🖤So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT!!! — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) December 1, 2020

Profound love and admiration for you @TheElliotPage !! Your strength, bravery and activism - not to mention all the art you contribute to this earth - is truly special. Thank you for being so open about your journey and for fighting so hard to make the world a better place. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/2WLs0eT49v — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) December 1, 2020

Big congratulations to Elliot. This is amazing. It’s going to mean so much to so many people in the world. ❤️ https://t.co/6ndSWSorSH — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) December 1, 2020

❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Clea DuVall (@cleaduvall) December 1, 2020

We love you too, Elliot! 💙💗🤍💗💙 https://t.co/3YRUYR3jro — Nicole Maines (@NicoleAMaines) December 1, 2020

Good morning to Elliot, and Elliot only. 💕💕💕 https://t.co/QLMDyZwkYD — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) December 1, 2020

If you need me, I will be standing Elliot all day! — Todrick Hall (@todrick) December 1, 2020

♥️ — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) December 1, 2020

Wishing you every blessing and happiness as you begin your new adventure dear Elliot!! How great! X❤️x❤️x❤️ — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 1, 2020

Sending you love and support! — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 1, 2020