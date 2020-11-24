Taylor Swift Announces Concert Film for folklore

It’s felt like there hasn't been a lot to be thankful for this year, but Taylor Swift is hoping to change that – and just in time for American Thanksgiving.

The pop singer announced today that she’ll be dropping an intimate concert film on Disney Plus for her latest album, folklore.

Swift, who considers 13 her lucky number, tweeted "Well it's 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I've got an announcement. You haven't seen this film before" — a reference to the lyrics in the folklore song "Exile".

Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement 🤓 You haven’t seen this film before ✨ folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus! #folkloreOnDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/BTWSRM0yaI — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 24, 2020

The special, titled Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, will premiere exclusively on Disney Plus on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 12:01 a.m. PT. In addition, the music from the special will hit streaming services at the same time.

In the trailer, Swift is seen reuniting with her folklore collaborators (Aaron Dessner of The National, Jack Antonoff and Justin Vernon of Bon Iver), and remarking that it’s the first time they’re all in the same room together.

“It’s an album that allows you to feel your feelings, and it’s a product of isolation,” Swift tells Dessner in the trailer. "This could have been a time when I absolutely lost my mind and instead, I think, you know, this album was a real floatation device for both of us."

This isn’t the only surprise Swift has gifted us with this week. At the American Music Awards on Sunday night, she accepted her trio of wins remotely, saying she couldn’t attend in person because she’s currently re-recording her old music. Based on hints she’s giving on social media, fans are convinced she’s starting with her 2012 album Red, which featured songs like “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” and “All Too Well.”