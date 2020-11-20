Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes Team Up to Tackle a “Monster”

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes’ long-rumoured collaboration has finally arrived. The Canadian superstars teamed up for a new single called “Monster”. The song will appear on Mendes's fourth studio album, Wonder, which is slated to be released next month.

The song speaks about the troubles that come with fame, a familiar topic for the pair. Both were born in small-town Ontario, with Bieber rising to fame on YouTube, while Mendes gained popularity on the now-defunct Vine app. The song begins with Mendes, 22, singing, "You put me on a pedestal and tell me I'm the best / Raise me up to the sky until I'm out of breath / Fill me up with confidence, I say what's in my chest / Spill my words and tear me down until there's nothing left / Rearrange the pieces just to fit me with the rest, yeah."

Bieber, 26, adds, "I was 15 when the world put me on a pedestal / I had big dreams shows and making memories / Made some bad moves trying to act cool, upset by their jealousy”

Mendes talked to Zane Lowe on Apple Music about how the collaboration came together: “It just started forming properly in the last three months. And I called [Bieber] and I was like, 'Look, I have this song. It's kind of going there.' It's about how society can put celebrities up on a pedestal and watch them fall and it seems to be this entertainment thing. And it's hard. And his heart fell deep into it."

He added, "And him and I, even yesterday, were on the phone for an hour and had the deepest conversation, I think, about so much. And it just felt really nice because it was a full-circle moment for me, this guy who was the reason I started singing."

Earlier this week, the pair exchanged some good-natured ribbing on Twitter, with Bieber pretending he doesn’t know Mendes, and Mendes responding with a photo of Jacob Tremblay, who played young Justin Bieber in his “Lonely” music video.