Zack Snyder's Justice League Trailer Features More Darkseid, Cyborg and Hippolyta

The heroes are here to save the day – again.

Exactly three years after Justice League hit theatres, Zack Snyder has unveiled a new black and white trailer for his director’s cut of the film.

The much-anticipated cut, which grew from an intense fan campaign, follows Snyder’s original vision for the film. He had to depart midway through the project due to a family tragedy, and Joss Whedon took over for reshoots, which reportedly changed much of Synder’s plans. The resulting film was not well-received with critics or fans, and is currently sitting at just 40% on RottenTomatoes.com.

The new trailer, which features more footage than the first trailer that debuted at DC FanDome in August, is black and white and soundtracked by Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" (which was also in the first trailer, but was removed from YouTube due to music rights issues). We see the stars of the original movie, including Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ben Affleck (Batman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), Amber Heard (Mera) and Ezra Miller (Flash). However, the new trailer also offers new footage of Henry Cavill’s Superman, Ray Fisher’s Cyborg and Connie Nielsen’s Hippolyta – as well as a never-before-seen shot of the iconic DC Comics villain Darkseid.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Cut is set to hit HBO Max in 2021.