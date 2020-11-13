Billie Eilish Hits Up the Mall In New Video

Jen McDonnell
Jen McDonnell

 

Remember what it was like to go to the mall? Billie Eilish is here to remind us.

Our shopping trips may be few and far between during the pandemic, but that didn’t stop the singer from setting her new video for "Therefore I Am" in a giant mall. Luckily, Eilish still managed to maintain social distancing – she’s the only person in the video.

 

In the clip, the 18-year-old wanders around a shopping centre at night while all the stores are closed. She enjoys a pretzel, a donut, a bag of popcorn and French fries before being chased off by a security guard.

The self-directed video, which features very few edits, was shot in a deserted Glendale Galleria shopping mall in California.

Eilish will perform the song at the American Music Awards, where she is nominated for two awards. The show will broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. She's also set to perform live on iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2020 on Dec. 10.

Watch the video below:

