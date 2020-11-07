Celebrities Celebrate Election Results

It was a historic day in the USA, with Joe Biden named the 46th president after he defeated Donald Trump.

Celebrities were quick to take to social media to celebrate his victory, which came after three days of uncertainty as states such as Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania continued to count the mail-in votes. Check out some star reactions below:

 

About time 👏🏼 Congrats @joebiden and @kamalaharris. So ready for some change.

@realdonaldtrump @ivankatrump @jarredkushnerofficial @erictrump @donaldjtrumpjr

Biden Harris Babay!! 🏳️‍🌈 Democracy works hunty!!!

