Celebrities Celebrate Election Results

It was a historic day in the USA, with Joe Biden named the 46th president after he defeated Donald Trump.

Celebrities were quick to take to social media to celebrate his victory, which came after three days of uncertainty as states such as Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania continued to count the mail-in votes. Check out some star reactions below:

What a tremendous moment in our nation’s history ! 🇺🇸 Congrats to our new President @JoeBiden and the First Female Vice President in our history @KamalaHarris 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) November 7, 2020

We must heal. But first, we must gloat. Cc: @realDonaldTrump — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 7, 2020

No you didn’t. You lost. https://t.co/M1RQAaF6L8 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 7, 2020

. @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. ❤️ 🙌🙌 nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/uXiMTWs6Hk — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 7, 2020

My god it feels like I just took off a weighted blanket, unhooked my bra and taken out my extensions all at once — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 7, 2020

Had no choice but to throw a party for 1 #comeonbostonletsparty pic.twitter.com/qvSEVip0Mh — Jennifer Lawrence - Represent.Us (@JLawrence_RepUs) November 7, 2020

In tears. What a moment! So grateful to all voters, poll workers, volunteers, staffers, everyone who made this a reality! No doubt there is a LOT of work to do but let’s celebrate this moment, friends. It’s historic! Congrats President-Elect @JoeBiden and Madame VP @KamalaHarris! pic.twitter.com/RSMN98Tg57 — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) November 7, 2020

Crying and holding my daughter, “look baby, she looks like us.” pic.twitter.com/Gy4MAPoNjy — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) November 7, 2020

They did this shit on Saturday so we could get fuuuuuuuuuucked up. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 7, 2020

Trump and Co .thought they had a mandate with their 3mil popular vote LOSS and measly squeak by’s in swing states. We crushed both. Ultra Mandate! 4 years for our Base. https://t.co/BwwmjVXbvi — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 7, 2020

First Black female Vice President ever in history 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 we love to see it 💙💙💙 Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 7, 2020

A MINIMUM OF FOUR YEARS OF @MayaRudolph EVERYONE. pic.twitter.com/FI6vBRX9VC — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) November 7, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Nov 7, 2020 at 11:13am PST

View this post on Instagram @realdonaldtrump @ivankatrump @jarredkushnerofficial @erictrump @donaldjtrumpjr A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 7, 2020 at 10:28am PST