Celebrities Celebrate Election Results

It was a historic day in the USA, with Joe Biden named the 46th president after he defeated Donald Trump.
Celebrities were quick to take to social media to celebrate his victory, which came after three days of uncertainty as states such as Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania continued to count the mail-in votes. Check out some star reactions below:
What a tremendous moment in our nation’s history ! 🇺🇸 Congrats to our new President @JoeBiden and the First Female Vice President in our history @KamalaHarris 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼
We must heal. But first, we must gloat.
No you didn’t. You lost. https://t.co/M1RQAaF6L8
. @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. ❤️ 🙌🙌 nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/uXiMTWs6Hk
My god it feels like I just took off a weighted blanket, unhooked my bra and taken out my extensions all at once
Had no choice but to throw a party for 1 #comeonbostonletsparty pic.twitter.com/qvSEVip0Mh
In tears. What a moment! So grateful to all voters, poll workers, volunteers, staffers, everyone who made this a reality! No doubt there is a LOT of work to do but let’s celebrate this moment, friends. It’s historic! Congrats President-Elect @JoeBiden and Madame VP @KamalaHarris! pic.twitter.com/RSMN98Tg57
Crying and holding my daughter, “look baby, she looks like us.” pic.twitter.com/Gy4MAPoNjy
They did this shit on Saturday so we could get fuuuuuuuuuucked up.
Trump and Co .thought they had a mandate with their 3mil popular vote LOSS and measly squeak by’s in swing states. We crushed both. Ultra Mandate! 4 years for our Base. https://t.co/BwwmjVXbvi
First Black female Vice President ever in history 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 we love to see it 💙💙💙 Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris
💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/vz0wWY3zMS
YES. pic.twitter.com/9plvnfEdQb
YASSSSSSS!! CONGRATS PRESIDENT BIDEN!! pic.twitter.com/xzxUdXhOUt
A MINIMUM OF FOUR YEARS OF @MayaRudolph EVERYONE. pic.twitter.com/FI6vBRX9VC
Now THIS is a PARTY IN THE USA! @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris 🇺🇸🎉 pic.twitter.com/zFKL1ncuSa
“Madam Vice President” is no longer a fictional character. @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/rg1fErtHGX
About time 👏🏼 Congrats @joebiden and @kamalaharris. So ready for some change.
@realdonaldtrump @ivankatrump @jarredkushnerofficial @erictrump @donaldjtrumpjr
