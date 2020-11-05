Ariana Grande Slams TikTok Influencers for Partying During the Pandemic

Ariana Grande wants to remind her fans that we’re still in the middle of a pandemic.

During an interview with The Zach Sang Show, the Position singer spoke out against people who aren’t following social distancing rules, and seemed to be referring to TikTok stars.

The singer started the interview, which is over an hour long, by shading TikTokers who hang out at cowboy-themed Sunset Strip steakhouse Saddle Ranch.

“Couldn’t we have stayed at home just a few more weeks, like all the other countries that are fine and better than we are?” said Grande. “Did we all need to go to f**king Saddle Ranch that badly that we couldn’t wait for the deathly pandemic to pass? Did we all need to put on our cowgirl boots and ride a mechanical bull that bad? We all needed that Instagram post that badly?"

TikTok star Addison Rae, who was spotted celebrating Halloween at Saddle Ranch, was asked by the paparazzi about Grande's comments, and admitted that the hotspot has become a "TikTokers' playground right now."

“I think it’s fair. I think it’s understandable. I definitely have been not going,” said Rae.

TikToker Dixie D’Amelio was also asked about Grande’s comments, and said "I mean, she’s right. She’s right, yeah. She’s a queen. I love her."

But not all TikTok stars appreciated Grande’s comments. Bryce Hall said on the Hollywood Raw podcast: "She’s not wrong but like unnecessary. Yeah. It’s unnecessary to call out a specific group, especially when there are other people doing it. Because she knew that TikTokers have, like, a high audience. She knew a lot of people would agree, because there’s a lot of people that hate TikTokers especially ... I mean, it was obviously like a marketing move and good for her. But like, she’s not wrong."

He added, "What’s a TikToker going to say? 'F**k you, Ariana?' I’m not going to say that. Everyone is like, 'You're right.'"