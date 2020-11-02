Photos: Stars Dress Up for Halloween

Crédit photo: instagram.com/lilireinhart Halloween Riverdale lili reinhart
Actors love playing dress up, even if there's nowhere to go. Halloween was pretty much cancelled in many parts of the world due to the pandemic, but that didn't stop celebs from dressing up at home. Check out the hottest celebrity costumes of Halloween 2020:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

MEDUSA outfit @laureldewitt snake body @sirbabajagne

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Halloween is different this year, but that shouldn’t stop us from getting creative at home 👻 Be safe, be spooky, and spend time with family. 🎃🕸🦇🧛🏻‍♀️🧟‍♀️ #HeidiHalloween2020

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Not the bangs!!!!!!!! 😱😱😱 #scream #ghostface #halloween

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

You asked... we delivered. Powerpuff Girls 💙❤️💚

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🧞‍♀️

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

NAS MARAJ 💅🏾💅🏾💅🏾

A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

MANIC, but make it Horror. Whipped this up this morning.

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

my spidey

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The butcher knife and bloody handprints.... a series 😈😈😈😈🖤🔪 I love Halloween lol

A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

View this post on Instagram

 

View this post on Instagram

 

FLYYYYY AF ! 😎 #halloween2020

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic and our tigers 🐅 #Halloween2020

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

HAPPY HALLOWEEN. And cheers to avoiding that #MONSTERHANGOVER tomorrow.

A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

King Cobra 🐍 thank you @muglerofficial @cadwallader 🤍

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

it’s morphin’ time

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Check out Mrs Adams!! X I love you @davidbeckham x Happy Halloween 🎃

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

