Chrissy Teigen Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Son She Lost

Chrissy Teigen has never shied away from sharing private moments in her life, and she’s not about to start now.

The model, who tragically miscarried her son Jack earlier this month, has taken a break from social media since the loss. In an advance of her return, she penned a moving essay on Medium to describe the experience and thank friends, fans and strangers for the outpouring of support.

“I wrote this because I knew for me I needed to say something before I could move on from this and return back to life, so I truly thank you for allowing me to do so,” she wrote.

In the post, Teigen talked about asking husband John Legend to capture photos throughout her hospital stay, including the controversial black-and-white image she posted on Instagram to announce what had happened.

“I had asked my mom and John to take pictures, no matter how uncomfortable it was. I explained to a very hesitant John that I needed them, and that I did NOT want to have to ever ask. That he just had to do it. He hated it. I could tell. It didn’t make sense to him at the time. But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story.”

Teigen acknowledged the backlash the image created on social media, but felt the opportunity to let other share their own stories outweighed it. "I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done. I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me."

Read the full post at https://chrissyteigen.medium.com/hi-2e45e6faf764.