All hail our Commander in Chief, Ariana Grande!

With just 10 days to go before the U.S. election, the singer is offering us a vision of what life would be like if she were in charge in her new video for “Positions.”

In the Dave Meyers-directed clip, the 27-year-old leads a meeting filled with diverse and mostly female cabinet members, holds press conferences, and awards medals to postal workers. Proving she’s not just a boss in the Oval Office, we also see her mastering the White House kitchen, and looking sultry in one of its bedrooms.

The song – produced by Young Thug collaborator London On Da Track with Grande's long-term collaborators Mr Franks and Tommy Brown – sees Grande singing "Switching the positions for you/ Cooking in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom/ I’m in the Olympics way I’m jumping through hoops/ Know my love infinite nothing I wouldn’t do/ That I won’t do, switching for."

The single, which dropped Friday, hit #1 on iTunes U.S. It's the fastest song in history to do so. This is her 20th song to make it to #1.

Watch the video below:

