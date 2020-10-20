Shawn Mendes Strips Down for Netflix

Shawn Mendes is getting ready to give fans a big peek into his personal life – starting with the morning routine.

The trailer for his new Netflix documentary In Wonder dropped today, and it opens with the 22-year-old Canadian singer stepping into the shower.

“This isn’t a story about a famous musician,” Mendes says in voiceover. “This is a story about a guy growing up.”

The documentary, which debuted at TIFF and hits Netflix Nov. 23, also features footage from the singer’s childhood, and cameos from girlfriend Camila Cabello.

"My song comes on the radio or something and I'm like, 'Everything's about you. They're all...they have always been about you,'" Mendes recalls telling the 23-year-old "Havana" singer. "She goes, 'What do you mean?'" to which he remembers responding, "They're all about you. Like every song I've ever wrote."

As sweet as the glimpse into their relationship is, all fans want to talk about is the shower sighting. Check out the trailer below, along with some reaction tweets:

Official trailer for #InWonder coming Nov 23rd on @netflixfilm. Thank you all so much for being on this journey with me 🖤 https://t.co/o1aH5jTHge pic.twitter.com/4uJ5vaK26d — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) October 20, 2020

Shawn mendes in the shower. That’s it. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/UNzLejOsHG — 1d|wonder⭒ (@stylxlinson) October 20, 2020

Starting the trailer in the shower was a BOLD move. — Love, Danny (@DannyWxo) October 20, 2020

Shawn's shower scene will be so hot it'll eradicate Covid and save the world. 🥵🔥 — Cloudy boy (@MileysDiscoBall) October 20, 2020

guy filming when shawn's in the shower like: 👁️👄👁️ — 🦋Haley-Is Working on Her Kylux Big Bang!🦋 (@HStylelMyLife) October 20, 2020

Can't wait 😍 that shower seen though Mr @ShawnMendes ooh la la lol — Faheem Baba (@Faheem_) October 20, 2020

@ShawnAccess is the documentary real? I cry if it's real. I'm proud of you Shawn Mendes 💙 I love you

We support as Mendes Army 💙🤧

(⊃｡•́‿•̀｡)⊃ #ShawnMendes — Sunflower Shawn (@dreamingthatyou) October 20, 2020