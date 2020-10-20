Shawn Mendes Strips Down for Netflix

Jen McDonnell
Jen McDonnell

 

Shawn Mendes is getting ready to give fans a big peek into his personal life – starting with the morning routine.

 

The trailer for his new Netflix documentary In Wonder dropped today, and it opens with the 22-year-old Canadian singer stepping into the shower.

“This isn’t a story about a famous musician,” Mendes says in voiceover. “This is a story about a guy growing up.”

The documentary, which debuted at TIFF and hits Netflix Nov. 23, also features footage from the singer’s childhood, and cameos from girlfriend Camila Cabello.

"My song comes on the radio or something and I'm like, 'Everything's about you. They're all...they have always been about you,'" Mendes recalls telling the 23-year-old "Havana" singer. "She goes, 'What do you mean?'" to which he remembers responding, "They're all about you. Like every song I've ever wrote."

As sweet as the glimpse into their relationship is, all fans want to talk about is the shower sighting. Check out the trailer below, along with some reaction tweets:

Plus de Music

Shawn Mendes Strips Down for Netflix Shawn Mendes Strips Down for Netflix
Justin Bieber Taps Canadian Actor Jacob Tremblay for "Lonely" Video Justin Bieber Taps Canadian Actor Jacob Tremblay for "Lonely" Video
Canadian Rapper Tory Lanez Charged in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Canadian Rapper Tory Lanez Charged in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Les plus populaires

Top 60 Hip-Hop Songs of the 2000s Top 60 Hip-Hop Songs of the 2000s
Redditor writes moving ending for Calvin and Hobbes, documenting the final minutes of Calvin's life Redditor writes moving ending for Calvin and Hobbes, documenting the final minutes of Calvin's life
Top 10 cutest kitten GIFs EVER! Yes, we just opened Pandora's box... Top 10 cutest kitten GIFs EVER! Yes, we just opened Pandora's box...

Psssttt ! Envoie-ça à ton ami!

PLUS DE NOUVELLES