Justin Bieber Taps Canadian Actor Jacob Tremblay for "Lonely" Video

Jacob Tremblay is a rising Canadian child star – so who better to play a famous Canadian who knows all about the pitfalls of early fame?

In the new video for Justin Bieber’s “Lonely”, the 14-year-old actor (best known for his role in Room alongside Brie Larson), portrays Bieber when he was rocketing from a small-town YouTube singer to a global superstar. In the Jake Schreier-directed video, Trembly gets ready backstage for a show that turns out to be in an empty theatre save for one attendee – Bieber.

The stripped-down track, which features Bieber’s melancholy crooning accompanied by a piano, is a collab with producer Benny Blanco. In the song, Bieber sings "Everybody saw me sick, and it felt like no one gave a shit / They criticized the things I did, as an idiot kid / What if you had it all but nobody to call? Maybe then you’d know me / ‘Cause I’ve heard everything, but no one’s listening, and that’s just fucking lonely."

When the track debuted at midnight on Friday, Bieber posted on Instagram: "When [Benny Blanco] and [Finneas O'Connell] showed me this song to be honest it was hard to listen to considering how tough it was to get through some of these chapters. I went into the studio and sang through it which wasn’t easy but started to really see the importance of telling this story! It made me realize we all feel lonely at times! Being someone in my position I believe it is powerful to express vulnerability and that’s why I believe this song is so powerful!"

He also Tweeted that Tremblay is "so talented. It was emotional to see him play me from the outside looking in."

And @JacobTremblay is so talented. It was emotional to see him play me from the outside looking in #LonelyVideo @itsbennyblanco https://t.co/GzsoyXIFrZ pic.twitter.com/U44ZiDaeXy — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) October 16, 2020

Tremblay told eTalk of the experience: "I had actually never played a real person before. I’ve always played made-up characters, so I just really wanted to make sure that I had the feelings of the song and how Justin wanted me to feel. I really got to understand — it’s a bit more of a serious song but I’m really excited for people to hear it, so they can see the story. It’s really good."

Watch the full video below: