Dexter Returning for a Limited Series with Michael C. Hall

Ready for some killer news?

In a surprising announcement, Showtime has revealed that it’s bringing back its serial killer drama Dexter for a limited series.

Michael C. Hall will reprise his role as a blood spatter analyst for the Miami Police Department who moonlights as killer who (mostly) targets other murderers. Original showrunner Clyde Phillips is back for the 10-episode run, but there’s no word if other original cast members will return.

"Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago," Showtime president Gary Levine said in a statement. "We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world!"

Dexter ran for eight seasons, from 2006 to 2013. The show was critically acclaimed early in its run, but many felt the quality fell off in the later seasons. Its series finale, which saw the lead character fake his own death and become a lumberjack, was especially reviled. Of course, the new season may ignore the events of its finale, as have recent revivals of Will & Grace, Roseanne, and Mad About You.

The limited, 10-episode season is expected to begin production this winter (pandemic permitting) and air next fall.