Brampton, ON-born rapper Tory Lanez has been charged with assaulting a woman, presumably stemming from an incident in July in which Megan Thee Stallion says she was shot in the feet while trying to exit his car.

"The rap artist known as Tory Lanez has been charged with assaulting a female friend in the Hollywood Hills earlier this year," the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced today. Though Megan Thee Stallion was not named, she has gone on the record to accuse Lanez of shooting her in both feet as she was trying to leave his vehicle after they attended a party. TMZ released video of her exiting an SUV surrounded by police following the incident, and her feet appear to be bloodied.

"Yes, this n—a Tory shot me," she said in an Instagram on Aug. 20. "You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people to [talk to] these blogs, lying and s––. Stop lying!" She also posted since-deleted photos of her wounds.

Despite Megan’s accusations, Lanez remained silent until Sept 25 when he released Daystar, a surprise full-length album that seemed to address the incident. In the album's opener, he appears to deny the shooting, rapping "How the fuck you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?"

When asked why he'd taken so long to address the incident, Lanez posted on Instagram on Sept 29: "I don’t move on social media’s time. I move on Gods time. I don’t operate in fear, I operate in FAITH. I don’t bow down to the lies of man. I stick with the TRUTH of god. And for those reasons, it doesn’t matter who rises against me in this hour and small season. BIG OR SMALL OBSTACLE … I will PREVAIL and RISE to GREATNESS as GOD SAID I WILL."

There are also allegations that his team tried to conduct a smear campaign against Megan, with Billboard reporting that they sent several emails to media outlets, pretending to be a representative of 300 Entertainment -- Megan's record label -- to "campaign press" on his behalf.

Lanez was charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He faces a possible maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison.