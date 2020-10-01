Celebs Show Support for Chrissy Teigen Following Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about her miscarriage. The model and husband John Legend revealed on social media that they are mourning the loss of their son just one month after revealing their pregnancy.

In August, the couple announced that they were expecting their third child by revealing Teigen's baby bump in Legend’s music video for “Wild”. In early Sept, the model was put on bed rest for two weeks. She said in an Instagram Story, "My placenta sucks. It's always been kind of the bad part of my pregnancies with Luna. With Miles, it just stopped feeding him, it stopped taking care of him. I was stealing all his food because I was getting huge but he wasn't getting big at all. He had to come out early and Luna had to come out early. I was induced both times. Anyways, it's super weak. The baby is really, really healthy and he is big!"

She was hospitalized on Sunday night for “excessive bleeding,” and posted an Instagram video at the time saying her placenta was “super weak.”

Teigen revealed the loss late Wednesday night. In an emotional Instagram post, she wrote: "To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

We love you, Jack 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/ySFzJB5e6k — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 1, 2020

Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2020

Legend and Teigen have been married for seven years. They wed in a lavish ceremony in Italy in 2013. The pair has two children: Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2. The model has been candid in the past about her struggles to get pregnant and the challenges of conceiving using IVF.

While some social media users are feeling the need to question Teigen’s openness about what she’s going through, celebrities are stepping up to show their support. Check out what stars are saying:

So very sorry, John & Chrissy. He's a part of you and will be with you forever. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) October 1, 2020

Chrissy and John have given a lot of people permission not to grieve alone. In the midst of their own deep and enduring pain, they offered a gift to those who know this particular form of heartbreak. Whew. That takes a lot of strength. — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) October 1, 2020

Heartbreaking to read this news, Chrissy. Loving prayers for you and your family. https://t.co/eyfNhl4QkC — Kathy Bates (@MsKathyBates) October 1, 2020

If you see the photo of Chrissy Teigen grieving the loss of her child, and your first thoughts are: “Why did she photograph herself grieving?” and not “Oh no. That’s terrible. She lost her child.” You have serious psychological problems. — Mac Lethal 🧢 (@MacLethal) October 1, 2020

Love to you all. Love. Love. Love. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) October 1, 2020

@chrissyteigen @johnlegend My prayers for you. Our journey with our son Gabriel could have been your path with your beautiful boy Jack. My placenta was also torn and I spent the majority of my pregnancy on bed rest. Know that Jack can feel your love. Your boy is now an Angel. ❤️ — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) October 1, 2020

My heart is absolutely breaking for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. This is a woman who shares so bravely and openly all the joys and sorrows of her life. She is an absolute gift to our world. I am praying tonight for their son and for their family. 🙏 — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 1, 2020

Dear @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend, thank you for sharing your lives -the laughter and the tears, the highs, lows and this devastating heart-break, with the rest of us. I hope it helps you a little to see the love, prayers and positive energy from your friends and followers. ❤️ https://t.co/IM2k7ZdHEj — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) October 1, 2020

So so sorry. — Lea Thompson (@LeaKThompson) October 1, 2020

I am so deeply sorry.

I know Jack was so loved. And no doubt loved you.

Take your time and know that you are appreciated by so many who wish you well. — Jennifer Beals (@jenniferbeals) October 1, 2020

Sending you all love. I’m so sorry. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 1, 2020

So sad to hear of your devastating loss @chrissyteigen such a terrible time for you .

We all send love and support to you both.💞 — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) October 1, 2020

I am so terribly sorry that you and your family have to endure this pain. Sending so much LovE and healing your way. — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) October 1, 2020

Chrissy's shared her life with us on here, and now we're all sharing in this unimaginable grief. I'm in tears and I don't even know her, though it feels like I do. Please lift her up in your thoughts tonight and please no one be an asshole for just one night. — Jenny Han (@jennyhan) October 1, 2020

Sending you, John, and your entire family so much love and strength as you navigate this grief. — rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) October 1, 2020

Sending you and John and your precious babies comfort love and light. I’m so so sorry. 💔 — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) October 1, 2020

And lastly, the people questioning why John & Chrissy bravely chose to share their loss are the SAME people who have something negative to say when they share one of their blessings. They👏🏾Share👏🏾Their👏🏾Lives👏🏾 And lives have ups & tragic downs. Let them LIVE, dammit! 4/ — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) October 1, 2020

I'm so deeply sorry to hear of this loss. My love and prayers to you, John, Luna, and Miles. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 1, 2020

Love to you and Chrissy, John — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) October 1, 2020

We are with you all during this impossible time. You are surrounded by love. So truly sorry for this loss. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 1, 2020

According to the NHS, among women who know they're pregnant, it's estimated about 1 in 8 pregnancies end in miscarriage. I know too many women who have gone through this pain at some point in their life. My heart is with Chrissy Teigen and all women who have felt the same loss. — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) October 1, 2020

Sending you all of the love. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 1, 2020

@chrissyteigen, @johnlegend, Luna, and Miles—Doug and I are deeply sorry for your loss. Words can never be enough, but know that we’re keeping you in our prayers. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 1, 2020