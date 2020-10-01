Celebs Show Support for Chrissy Teigen Following Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about her miscarriage. The model and husband John Legend revealed on social media that they are mourning the loss of their son just one month after revealing their pregnancy.

 

In August, the couple announced that they were expecting their third child by revealing Teigen's baby bump in Legend’s music video for “Wild”. In early Sept, the model was put on bed rest for two weeks. She said in an Instagram Story, "My placenta sucks. It's always been kind of the bad part of my pregnancies with Luna. With Miles, it just stopped feeding him, it stopped taking care of him. I was stealing all his food because I was getting huge but he wasn't getting big at all. He had to come out early and Luna had to come out early. I was induced both times. Anyways, it's super weak. The baby is really, really healthy and he is big!"

She was hospitalized on Sunday night for “excessive bleeding,” and posted an Instagram video at the time saying her placenta was “super weak.”

Teigen revealed the loss late Wednesday night. In an emotional Instagram post, she wrote: "To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive.  We will always love you."

We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital.  But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.  So he will always be Jack to us.  Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive.  We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers.  We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.  But everyday can’t be full of sunshine.  On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.

Legend and Teigen have been married for seven years. They wed in a lavish ceremony in Italy in 2013. The pair has two children: Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2. The model has been candid in the past about her struggles to get pregnant and the challenges of conceiving using IVF.

While some social media users are feeling the need to question Teigen’s openness about what she’s going through, celebrities are stepping up to show their support. Check out what stars are saying:

 

