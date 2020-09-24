Demi Lovato and Fiancé Max Ehrich Split: Reports

Demi Lovato is learning that it’s ok to not be ok.

The singer has broken off her 2-month engagement to soap star Max Ehrich, multiple outlets are reporting.

Us Weekly is quoting a source that says “the relationship has ended,” while a source tells People: "It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers. They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

The pair began dating in March and were soon self-isolating together in her L.A. home. They confirmed their relationship in May by appearing in Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s “Stuck With U” music video. Ehrich, who previously starred in The Young and the Restless, proposed on a beach in July with a ring estimated to be worth $1 million.

On Sept. 13, the singer responded to a series of tweets Ehrich allegedly posted a few years ago professing his love for Selena Gomez. Lovato implied the tweets were doctored, posting "It's really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have conflict that's between them NOT YOU."

Around the same time, reports were surfacing that Lovato’s inner circle had concerns about their whirlwind romance and Ehrich’s intentions, with a source telling E! News, "People close to Demi have expressed that they are worried and are hesitant about Max." Lovato’s eagle-eyed fans also noticed that her sister does not follow Ehrich on Instagram, and Lovato has recently stopped liking his posts.

If Lovato is indeed single, she will have plenty of space to nurse her broken heart. Following her engagement, she dropped $7 million on a luxury farmhouse with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms in Studio City, CA.