Cardi B Files for Divorce from Offset

Cardi B is taking her “WAP” and walking away. The singer has filed for divorce from husband Offset at a courthouse in Atlanta, reports TMZ.

In the filing, which comes just days before the couple’s third wedding anniversary, Cardi cites “irreconcilable differences” and requests primary custody of their two-year-old daughter, Kulture, as well as child support. TMZ reports that there doesn't seem to be a pre-nup because Cardi is asking for "an equitable division of all marital assets."

Cardi and Offset, who’s a member of Migos, have had a bumpy relationship. The couple wed secretly in 2017 and broke up in 2018 amid rumours about his cheating. He crashed one of her concerts in Dec 2018 to beg her to take him back, and they reconciled shortly after.

Just last month, Cardi B spoke about their controversial relationship in her Elle cover story, saying "I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything. But there’s a lot of love there’s a lot of passion, there’s a lot of trust, there’s a big friendship."

She added, "If you all are so curious to know about my relationship and blah, blah, blah, I’m going to put it in the fuckin’ music, and you can buy it, too."

Looks like we have some music to look forward to!