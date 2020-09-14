The fall TV season has arrived – and it’s looking a little different this year. Thanks to COVID-19 shutting down most television production in Hollywood over the past few months, many top shows aren’t kicking off their new seasons until next year, leading to a very bare fall TV schedule.

Still, the networks are doing their best to ensure that we get *some* new episodes on the small screen this fall. Consult our guide below to see when all your favourite network and streaming TV shows return, as well as the premiere dates of new series.

* = new

September 14:

Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

The Third Day (HBO) *

We Are Who We Are (HBO) *

September 17:

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (E!)

September 18:

Ratched (Netflix) *

World's Funniest Animals (CW)

September 20:

60 Minutes (CBS)

September 21:

Manhunt: Deadline Games (CBS)

LA's Finest (Fox)

Filthy Rich (Fox)

September 24:

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Press Your Luck (ABC)

Match Game (ABC)

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS)

September 25:

Dateline (NBC)

The Greatest #AtHome Videos (CBS)

September 27:

The Simpsons (Fox)

Bless the Harts (Fox)

Bob's Burgers (Fox)

Family Guy (Fox)

Fargo (FX)

September 28:

The Weakest Link (NBC)

October 1:

Connecting (NBC)

October 2:

Undercover Boss (CBS)

October 4:

Pandora (CW)

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC) *

October 5:

Soulmates (AMC) *

October 6:

Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC)

neXt (Fox)

Swamp Thing (CW)

October 7:

Devils (CW) *

Coroner (CW)

October 8:

Supernatural (CW)

The Outpost (CW)

October 9:

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix) *

October 11:

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

October 12:

One Day at a Time (CBS)

October 13:

The Bachelorette (ABC)

The FBI Declassified (CBS)

Tell Me a Story (CW)

October 14:

The Amazing Race (CBS)

October 16:

Shark Tank (ABC)

October 18:

America's Funniest Videos (ABC)

Supermarket Sweep (ABC)

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (ABC)

Card Sharks (ABC)

October 19:

The Voice (NBC)

October 21:

The Goldbergs (ABC)

The Conners (ABC)

Black-ish (ABC)

October 22:

Superstore (NBC)

October 25:

The Undoing (HBO) *

October 28:

American Housewife (ABC)

November 10:

This Is Us (NBC)

November 11:

Chicago Med (NBC)

Chicago Fire (NBC)

Chicago P.D. (NBC)

November 12:

Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

November 13:

The Blacklist (NBC)