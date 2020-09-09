Watch the Dune Trailer, Starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya

"There's a crusade coming."

The first trailer for the highly anticipated sci-fi epic Dune dropped today.

Timothée Chalamet plays the lead role, Paul, with Oscar Isaac and Rebecca Ferguson as his parents. Zendaya stars as Paul’s mysterious love interest, while Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa play the warriors who train him. Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling and Sharon Duncan-Brewster round out the cast.

Canadian director Denis Villeneuve (who previously helmed Blade Runner 2049, Arrival, Prisoners and Sicario) is set to bring his vision to the beloved book series by Frank Herbert. It looks to be quite a departure from director David Lynch’s controversial 1984 adaptation, which has gained a cult following.

The film follows Paul as his family moves to the most dangerous planet in the universe when his father gets a job overseeing the mining of a precious substance called “spice,” which gives users mind control powers and can extend their life. Not only does the family have to fight off powerful criminals who are trying to take control of the mining operations, they must also deal with the planet's man-eating sandworms.

The trailer debuted on Twitter at noon, and was preceded by Stephen Colbert interviewing the cast and director. In the interview, they talked about the lack of CGI in the new movie, with Chalamet telling Colbert: "I think I did two scenes on a green screen. Besides that, everything else was practical." Villeneuve talked about his insistence to film the movie in a real desert: "The argument is they didn't shoot Jaws in a swimming pool. The title is Dune — we need to be in the real environment."

Dune is set to debut in theaters on Dec. 18, 2020 (coronavirus permitting). Watch the trailer below: