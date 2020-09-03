Even the Caped Crusader can’t escape a pandemic. Robert Pattinson has tested positive for the coronavirus, shutting down production of The Batman in England, reports Vanity Fair.

The Matt Reeves-directed movie had just resumed filming a few days ago at studios outside of London after shutting down in March when a crew member died from COVID-19. Andrew Jack, a Hollywood dialect coach who worked on the film, passed away in late March at age 76 due to complications from the virus.

A Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson said in a statement to ET Canada that: "A member of The Batman production has tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused." Vanity Fair is citing “highly placed sources” who’ve confirmed that the person in question is lead actor Pattinson.

The actor has been quarantining in London with his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse. The pair have been spotted walking around Notting Hill this summer. Pattinson also gave a memorable interview to GQ from self-isolation in their apartment, during which he attempted to microwave pasta, with hilariously disastrous results.

Reeves recently debuted a trailer for The Batman at DC Fan Dome, saying the shoot is only 25% done. The film, which costars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, is expected to be released to theatres in October 2021.

Pattinson’s diagnosis comes the same week that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed he and his family are all recovering from COVID-19. In an Instagram video, Johnson said “My wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19...For our babies, Jazzy and Tia, they had a little sore throat the first couple of days, but other than that, they bounced back and, and it's been life as normal, happy babies running around and playing. But it was a little bit different for Lauren and I. We had a rough go."