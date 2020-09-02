Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Land Huge Netflix Deal

Six months after stepping away from the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going Hollywood. The couple, who recently moved into a new house in Montecito, have just signed a massive deal with Netflix.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex secured a multi-year deal with the streaming giant, where they will be producing films and shows aimed at inspiring hope, including scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features and children's programming.

Though the couple may appear on camera from time to time, Markle, who used to be a regular on Suits, has no plans to return to acting, reports the New York Times.

"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," they said in a statement. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us." They added that Netflix’s "unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-chief executive and chief content officer, said in a statement, “We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.”

There is no word on how much the Netflix deal is netting the couple. In 2018, Netflix made a similar deal with Barack and Michelle Obama to produce shows and films, which resulted in the recent documentary Crip Camp.

The pair has already dipped their toes in Hollywood's water. Markle narrated Disney+'s docuseries Elephants, which premiered in April and benefitted Elephants Without Borders, an organization that protects the elephants living in Botswana. Last year, Prince Harry announced a partnership with Oprah Winfrey on an Apple TV+ docuseries about mental health. He also appears in the recent trailer for Rising Phoenix, a Netflix documentary about the Paralympic Games.