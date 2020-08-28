Katy Perry Has Reason to ‘Smile’ with New Baby, Album

Katy Perry didn’t just deliver her first child into the world this week – she also delivered a new album.

Perry, who gave birth on Wednesday to a daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom, delighted her fans with the release of her sixth studio album, Smile, on Thursday night.

The new mom tweeted about the album, adding "sent from my hospital bed lol". She also tweeted, "delivering a baby and a record in the same week, dont f— with mama," referencing the song "What Makes a Woman" off the new album.

IT’S HERE! IT’S REALLY HERE! 🙃 I finally got back my smile! Hope this record puts one on your face 🙂 #SMILE 🙂 IS OUT EVERYWHERE NOW! LOVE YOU GUYS SO MUCH ENJOY 🤡♥️ (sent from my hospital bed lol) https://t.co/BImXF3kEcw pic.twitter.com/2UmVajDoyn — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 28, 2020

delivering a baby and a record in the same week, dont f*ck with mama aka #whatmakesawoman 🤹🏼🤡 #smile — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 27, 2020

Earlier this week, Perry and Bloom announced the arrival of their daughter Daisy via the Instagram account for UNICEF, for which they are both ambassadors. They shared a black and white image of the baby grasping Bloom’s finger while the pop star held on to the newborn's wrist.

In the caption, they advocated for better pre- and post-natal care for women around the world, saying "We know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes."

Meanwhile, the 12-track Smile sees Perry return to her pop roots after 2017’s stripped down Witness. The New York Times says, "Smile doesn’t have much of an agenda beyond a general feeling of uplift, and it has a lightness that makes it a better and more nimble record than its predecessor," while Vulture says, "Katy Perry’s Midas touch might’ve faded, but Smile is an improvement on her last album, and Perry’s evolution from preternaturally talented Christian contemporary music circuit hopeful to hit machine to the wise veteran Smile shows in its better moments continues to inspire."

